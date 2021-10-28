CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia shooting leaves mother, daughter hospitalized

By The Associated Press
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EJf86_0cfXrIQO00

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police were investigating a shooting early Thursday that left a woman and her daughter wounded.

The woman’s boyfriend told officers he had left the house for about ten minutes and returned to find the 33-year-old unresponsive in a bedroom, police said.

Charges unlikely for riders who saw Philadelphia train rape

She was taken to Presbyterian Hospital with two bullet wounds to her back and was listed in critical condition, police said.

Her 1-year-old daughter was shot in the stomach, police said. The girl was in stable condition.

The victims’ names have not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Police: Boy, 11, stabbed to death in struggle over toy

GILLETT, Pa. (AP) — An 11-year-old boy was stabbed to death during a scuffle with a 9-year-old boy over a toy in northern Pennsylvania over the weekend, authorities said. State police in Bradford County said the boys were playing with foam-based toys shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday at a Ridgebury Township residence when a “tug […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

School bus-tractor trailer crash kills bus driver, student

PROSPECT, Pa. (AP) — A crash involving a school bus and a tractor-trailer on a western Pennsylvania interstate claimed the lives of the bus driver and a 14-year-old girl, authorities said. State police in Butler County said the crash occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of I-79 in Muddy Creek Township. […]
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Judge: DA can’t drop charge in handcuffed prisoner shooting

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania judge once again denied a county prosecutor’s request to drop a misdemeanor charge against a former police officer who shot a man in handcuffs outside a bank 2 1/2 years ago. York County President Judge Maria Musti Cook issued the ruling Monday in the case of 59-year-old former officer […]
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
WTAJ

Police: Johnstown man robs store at gunpoint, steals $10k

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Johnstown police are looking for a man accused of robbing a store at gunpoint and stealing approximately $10,000. The robbery occurred at Smoke and Skills at the corner of Central Avenue and Ohio Street in Johnstown Oct. 28, according to court documents. Calvin “Money” Wright, 35, was seen on security […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Rape#Police#Weather#Ap#Presbyterian Hospital#The Wtaj Newsletter
WTAJ

Police: Suspect damaged items with baseball bat at frat

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are searching for a suspect they say caused damage at a State College fraternity. The incident reportedly occurred on Saturday, Oct. 30 around 4:14 a.m. when the pictured male individual entered Zeta Beta Tau fraternity along Fraternity Row and damaged multiple items with a baseball bat. Anyone with information […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania trooper shoots, kills man armed with knife

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania state trooper shot and killed a man who refused to drop a knife during a confrontation on Halloween in Dauphin County, authorities said. Troopers had responded to a domestic complaint in West Hanover Township where they said Glenn Custer, 59, of Harrisburg, was acting erratically and was armed with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Prosecutor says Rittenhouse instigated Kenosha bloodshed

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse instigated the confrontation that led him to shoot three men on the streets of Kenosha during a turbulent protest against racial injustice, and he killed one of the victims with a bullet to the back, a prosecutor said in opening statements Tuesday at Rittenhouse’s murder trial. But Rittenhouse’s attorney […]
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTAJ

Police investigate theft from excavating company in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police are searching for a suspect after a Reynoldsville excavating company had items stolen from a wooded area in Cambria County on Halloween. The theft happened around noon Oct. 31 when the pictured suspect used an ATV and made off with various items belonging to the excavating company. The […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Judge hopes to seat Kyle Rittenhouse jury within a day

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The trial of Kyle Rittenhouse opened Monday with the challenging task of seating jurors who haven’t already made up their minds about the young aspiring police officer who shot two people to death and wounded a third during a night of anti-racism protests in Kenosha last year. Rittenhouse was 17 when he […]
KENOSHA, WI
WTAJ

Coast Guard searches for missing plane off Cape Cod coast

ORLEANS, Mass. (AP) — The Coast Guard and other authorities are searching off the coast of Cape Cod on Monday for a small plane that failed to arrive in Massachusetts as scheduled Sunday night, officials said. The Piper PA-28 that departed from Reading, Pennsylvania was reported missing at around 10 p.m., the Federal Aviation Administration […]
ORLEANS, MA
WTAJ

WTAJ

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
592K+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://WeAreCentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy