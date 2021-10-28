Philadelphia shooting leaves mother, daughter hospitalized

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police were investigating a shooting early Thursday that left a woman and her daughter wounded.

The woman’s boyfriend told officers he had left the house for about ten minutes and returned to find the 33-year-old unresponsive in a bedroom, police said.

She was taken to Presbyterian Hospital with two bullet wounds to her back and was listed in critical condition, police said.

Her 1-year-old daughter was shot in the stomach, police said. The girl was in stable condition.

The victims’ names have not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather, and community events that matter to you .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wearecentralpa.com.