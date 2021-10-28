CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Denton Extends Mask Requirements Through November

 6 days ago
Masks Continue to be Required for Certain Businesses, K-12 Schools, and City Buildings

DENTON, TX, Oct. 28, 2021 – On Tuesday, Oct. 26, the Denton City Council adopted the Sixteenth Order of Council that extends all current mask requirements through Nov. 30, 2021. There are no changes in the mask requ­­irement provisions between the Fifteenth and Sixteenth Orders of Council.

The Sixteenth Order of Council continues to require all childcare centers, schools, and commercial entities to develop a Health and Safety Policy, which requires visitors to wear a mask and further requires that the mask cove­r their nose and mouth. The requirement of wearing a face mask does not apply if covering the nose and mouth poses a significant mental or physical health risk to the individual. Additionally, masks are required in all City of Denton buildings. More specific details are below and can be found in the Order language.

Childcare Centers and Schools

All child care centers and Pre-K through 12 Public Schools operating in the City of Denton must develop and implement a Health and Safety Policy. The Health and Safety Policy must require, at a minimum, universal indoor masking that covers the nose and mouth for all teachers, staff, students, and visitors to child care centers and pre-K through 12 schools, regardless of vaccination status, except for children under 2 years of age.

Commercial Entities

All commercial entities in the City of Denton providing goods or services directly to the public must develop and implement a Health and Safety Policy. The Health and Safety policy must require, at a minimum, universal indoor masking that covers the nose and mouth for all employees and visitors to the commercial entity’s business premises or other facilities, except for an individual who is alone, or in the presence of only members of the same household or residence, in a separate room or single space that is not a common area, is not required

to wear a face mask.

City of Denton Facilities

All employees, contractors, and visitors when on the premises of a building, offices, or recreation center owned or operated by the City of Denton are required to wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth, regardless of vaccination status. Like commercial entities, masks are not required if the person is alone within a separate room or single space that is not a common area.

The Order further clarifies that when all participants in fitness-based classes or programs are unable to wear a mask, that class is to be relocated outdoors or cancelled.

General Public

It is strongly urged that all people 2 years or older wear a face mask that covers the nose and mouth when in public indoor space. No civil or criminal penalty will be imposed on individuals for failure to wear a face mask.

Please note that face coverings are a secondary strategy to other mitigation efforts. Face coverings are not a replacement for social distancing, frequent handwashing, testing after exposure, vaccination, and for self-isolation when sick. All people should follow CDC recommendations for how to wear and take off a face mask. Residents should keep up the following habits while in public:

  • Washing hands before you leave home and when you return,
  • Staying at least six feet away from others,
  • Avoiding touching nose or face,
  • Not using disposable masks more than three times, and
  • Washing reusable cloth masks regularly to prevent the spread of the virus

Requests for clarifications on the Order can be emailed to communications@cityofdenton.com.

Order of Council and the Ordinance. Copies of these files are also available on www.cityofdenton.com. Visit www.cityofdenton.com/coronavirus for additional updates.

