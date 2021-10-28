Escape From The Everyday At Dragon’s Forge, A Unique Fantasy-Themed Cafe Right Here In Alabama

Alabama is home to a great variety of dining establishments, including several cafes with a unique theme. One of these uniquely themed cafes is Dragon’s Forge Cafe. For information about Dragon’s Forge Cafe, take a look below.

Dragon's Forge Cafe is nestled inside the Lowe Mill ARTS & Entertainment facility in Huntsville, Alabama.

Since opening for business in early 2021, this fantasy-themed cafe has welcomed fantasy enthusiasts from all across the North Alabama region and beyond.

Thanks to its beautiful and unique decor, Dragon Forge Cafe offers an unforgettable fantasy tavern experience like no other.

Dragon Forge Cafe also has a wonderful selection of coffee drinks. What makes their coffee truly stand out is the fact that their blend comes directly from a family farm in Colombia. Because it's an exclusive deal, Dragon Forge Cafe is the only cafe in America to offer this unique blend.

When it comes to food, Dragon's Forge Cafe serves a variety of hearty, homemade soups and...

...a selection of cold and hot sandwiches, each of which comes with a bag of chips.

Dragon's Forge Cafe also offers a variety of sweets and treats, including cookies, scones, cinnamon rolls, and more.

And finally, for an extra unique experience, consider booking a tea party at Dragon's Forge Cafe. This unique tea service can accommodate a party of 2-10 people and reservations must be made.

Address: Dragons forge cafe, 2211 Seminole Dr SW Studio 2073, Huntsville, AL 35805, USA