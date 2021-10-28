Dolphins LB Jerome Baker’s status for Bills uncertain after injuring knee vs. Falcons, while eight others limited in practice

The possibility of the Miami Dolphins being without their leading tackler on Sunday at the Buffalo Bills appears more likely.

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker, who is dealing with a knee injury, was present for the team’s Thursday practice but was listed as limited on the team’s injury report and seen as such in the few drills run during the media viewing session.

“I don’t know yet,” Baker said of his status for Sunday, “I’m just trying to take it one day at a time., but the goal definitely is to play on Sunday. … It has its days. Sometimes it’s better, sometimes it’s not.”

After Wednesday’s lighter walkthrough, Baker was one of nine Dolphins estimated to be limited if the Wednesday drills were a true practice like Thursday.

Baker was initially hurt in last Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, sustaining the injury in the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on a play where Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson carried a host of Dolphins defenders with him into the red zone for a 13-yard gain. Baker did not suffer any significant damage to the knee, and coach Brian Flores described him as “day to day” ahead of Sunday in Orchard Park against the AFC East-leading Bills (4-2).

“I was scared as f---,” Baker said of his initial reaction on the field when the injury happened. “I definitely was happy it wasn’t anything major. Just me, personally, just my own health, I’m one of those guys that knees are nothing to play with. After that, I was definitely happy that it wasn’t nothing traumatic or career-hindering.”

Baker hasn’t missed an NFL game in his four-year career, or even a college game at Ohio State. He said the last game he missed was senior year of high school.

“I really pride myself on that,” he said. “Hopefully everything goes well.”

If Baker is unable to go, Sam Eguavoen is likely to see his reps at inside linebacker. Eguavoen finished the game against the Falcons, and Flores said he was calling the plays to the defense, as Baker would if he were in the game.

Fellow inside linebacker Elandon Roberts was also limited after Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury, but he and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips increased their workload to full participation on Thursday.

All Dolphins on the active roster were accounted for at Thursday drills. The ones who remained limited Thursday: Cornerbacks Xavien Howard (shoulder/groin), Byron Jones (Achilles/groin) and Noah Igbinoghene (knee/ankle), wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring), center Greg Mancz (groin) and safety Brandon Jones (ankle).

“I feel good, but we’ll just wait and see what happens,” Parker said of his status.

The oft-injured receiver has missed the past three games.

“Injuries happen,” he said. “I’m not a robot. Only thing you can do is try to get back on the field.”

For the Bills, defensive end Boogie Basham was held out with an illness Thursday. As receiver Cole Beasley returned from taking a veteran rest day on Wednesday, fellow wideout Emmanuel Sanders had his day off Thursday. There was no change in the status of tight end Dawson Knox (hand) and offensive lineman Spencer Brown (back), who missed a second straight practice, or defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (foot), who was again limited.

Howard and the trade deadline

Much of the talk around the Dolphins and Tuesday’s trade deadline surrounds the potential acquisition of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and how the rumors have affected current quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

But another storyline to keep an eye on is if All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard remains in Miami based on interest contending teams may have in adding a cornerback that forces turnovers – or if he becomes part of a possible package for Watson to Houston.

When asked about the possibilities, Howard simply pointed at the word “Dolphins” on his practice shirt and said, “Miami Dolphins, baby!”

Howard requested a trade during training camp before Miami finally appeased some of his contract concerns for the 2021 season. The incentives added to his deal, though, really only kicked the can down the road by addressing his wishes for the current season.

Former ‘Canes

With the Dolphins and Bills playing Sunday, it will be the second meeting between rookie University of Miami defensive ends Jaelan Phillips and Gregory Rousseau.

“Throughout this whole journey, I’ve been incredibly proud of Greg,” Phillips said. “He’s an amazing kid, really great guy, amazing guy. I’m happy for his success.”

The two never played together as Phillips sat out in 2019 off his transfer from UCLA while Rousseau was a COVID opt-out in 2020, but they each had one stellar season as Hurricanes that got them drafted in the first round of the past draft.

“It was kind of crazy,” Phillips said of watching Rousseau shine in 2019. “Every game goes by and you just, ‘Oh, Greg had two sacks, Greg had a sack’ or whatever, and the end of the year, he had 15½ and you’re just like, ‘Wow, that’s pretty impressive.’”

Phillips had two other former Hurricanes join him with the Dolphins this week with the team’s signing of safety Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster and running back Duke Johnson to the practice squad.

He said he saw Redwine a little more in his time at UM because he was a recent alum. According to Phillips, both made plays at Thursday’s practice.