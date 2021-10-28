CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Dolphins LB Jerome Baker’s status for Bills uncertain after injuring knee vs. Falcons, while eight others limited in practice

By David Furones, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 6 days ago

The possibility of the Miami Dolphins being without their leading tackler on Sunday at the Buffalo Bills appears more likely.

Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker, who is dealing with a knee injury, was present for the team’s Thursday practice but was listed as limited on the team’s injury report and seen as such in the few drills run during the media viewing session.

“I don’t know yet,” Baker said of his status for Sunday, “I’m just trying to take it one day at a time., but the goal definitely is to play on Sunday. … It has its days. Sometimes it’s better, sometimes it’s not.”

After Wednesday’s lighter walkthrough, Baker was one of nine Dolphins estimated to be limited if the Wednesday drills were a true practice like Thursday.

Baker was initially hurt in last Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, sustaining the injury in the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on a play where Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson carried a host of Dolphins defenders with him into the red zone for a 13-yard gain. Baker did not suffer any significant damage to the knee, and coach Brian Flores described him as “day to day” ahead of Sunday in Orchard Park against the AFC East-leading Bills (4-2).

“I was scared as f---,” Baker said of his initial reaction on the field when the injury happened. “I definitely was happy it wasn’t anything major. Just me, personally, just my own health, I’m one of those guys that knees are nothing to play with. After that, I was definitely happy that it wasn’t nothing traumatic or career-hindering.”

Baker hasn’t missed an NFL game in his four-year career, or even a college game at Ohio State. He said the last game he missed was senior year of high school.

“I really pride myself on that,” he said. “Hopefully everything goes well.”

If Baker is unable to go, Sam Eguavoen is likely to see his reps at inside linebacker. Eguavoen finished the game against the Falcons, and Flores said he was calling the plays to the defense, as Baker would if he were in the game.

Fellow inside linebacker Elandon Roberts was also limited after Wednesday’s practice with a shoulder injury, but he and outside linebacker Jaelan Phillips increased their workload to full participation on Thursday.

All Dolphins on the active roster were accounted for at Thursday drills. The ones who remained limited Thursday: Cornerbacks Xavien Howard (shoulder/groin), Byron Jones (Achilles/groin) and Noah Igbinoghene (knee/ankle), wide receiver DeVante Parker (shoulder/hamstring), center Greg Mancz (groin) and safety Brandon Jones (ankle).

“I feel good, but we’ll just wait and see what happens,” Parker said of his status.

The oft-injured receiver has missed the past three games.

“Injuries happen,” he said. “I’m not a robot. Only thing you can do is try to get back on the field.”

For the Bills, defensive end Boogie Basham was held out with an illness Thursday. As receiver Cole Beasley returned from taking a veteran rest day on Wednesday, fellow wideout Emmanuel Sanders had his day off Thursday. There was no change in the status of tight end Dawson Knox (hand) and offensive lineman Spencer Brown (back), who missed a second straight practice, or defensive tackle Justin Zimmer (foot), who was again limited.

Howard and the trade deadline

Much of the talk around the Dolphins and Tuesday’s trade deadline surrounds the potential acquisition of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and how the rumors have affected current quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

But another storyline to keep an eye on is if All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard remains in Miami based on interest contending teams may have in adding a cornerback that forces turnovers – or if he becomes part of a possible package for Watson to Houston.

When asked about the possibilities, Howard simply pointed at the word “Dolphins” on his practice shirt and said, “Miami Dolphins, baby!”

Howard requested a trade during training camp before Miami finally appeased some of his contract concerns for the 2021 season. The incentives added to his deal, though, really only kicked the can down the road by addressing his wishes for the current season.

Former ‘Canes

With the Dolphins and Bills playing Sunday, it will be the second meeting between rookie University of Miami defensive ends Jaelan Phillips and Gregory Rousseau.

“Throughout this whole journey, I’ve been incredibly proud of Greg,” Phillips said. “He’s an amazing kid, really great guy, amazing guy. I’m happy for his success.”

The two never played together as Phillips sat out in 2019 off his transfer from UCLA while Rousseau was a COVID opt-out in 2020, but they each had one stellar season as Hurricanes that got them drafted in the first round of the past draft.

“It was kind of crazy,” Phillips said of watching Rousseau shine in 2019. “Every game goes by and you just, ‘Oh, Greg had two sacks, Greg had a sack’ or whatever, and the end of the year, he had 15½ and you’re just like, ‘Wow, that’s pretty impressive.’”

Phillips had two other former Hurricanes join him with the Dolphins this week with the team’s signing of safety Sheldrick Redwine to the active roster and running back Duke Johnson to the practice squad.

He said he saw Redwine a little more in his time at UM because he was a recent alum. According to Phillips, both made plays at Thursday’s practice.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Deshaun Watson Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

It remains to be seen if the Houston Texans will move on from Deshaun Watson ahead of the early November trade deadline. However, if they do, there’s one team at the top of Watson’s wish list. According to a report from ESPN, Watson has the Miami Dolphins at the top...
NFL
numberfire.com

Calvin Ridley (personal) returns to Falcons

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has returned to the Falcons after taking some time to deal with a personal matter. Ridley wasn't with the Falcons for their game in London ahead of the Week 6 bye, but he will be back in action for a Week 7 matchup with the Miami Dolphins. Kyle Pitts led the Falcons with 10 targets in Ridley's absence and Cordarrelle Patterson came in second with just one fewer look. Ridley has five-plus catches and over 50 yards in every game this season, and he's one of only three players in the league to draw at least eight targets in each outing.
NFL
NESN

Calvin Ridley Explains Reason For Absence From Falcons

Calvin Ridley is putting his mental health first. The Atlanta Falcons star wide receiver was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, marking the second week this season he hasn’t played. During the game, he released a statement indicating that the reason for his absence was to take care of his mental well-being.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
FanSided

3 NFL quarterbacks who need to be benched after Week 6

Every Sunday, many NFL starting quarterbacks played badly enough to deserve being benched. Another week of NFL action, another trio of starting quarterbacks who deserved to be benched. There is a reason the league puts so many games on during the early-afternoon window. The NFL does not want to showcase...
NFL
985thesportshub.com

Steve Belichick Replacing Bill Belichick? // Patriots Aren’t The Patriots Anymore // Deshaun Watson Going To Dolphins? – 10/21 (Hour 2)

(0:00) Zolak & Bertrand start the second hour by reacting to Peter King listing Steve Belichick as a possible successor to his father with the Patriots. (11:53) We discuss Julian Edelman saying the Patriots aren’t the Patriots anymore and Bill Belichick giving him permission to criticize his decisions. (21:58) The...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaelan Phillips
Person
Devante Parker
FanSided

Deshaun Watson trade reportedly includes Washington getting Tua

With rumors swirling around a potential trade sending Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins, Tua Tagovailoa could be headed to the NFC East. The Miami Dolphins are reportedly on the verge of closing a deal for star quarterback Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans. New details are emerging rapidly in this potential deal and one of those surrounds current Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
NFL
FanSided

Three players the Falcons could replace Calvin Ridley with

One of the big stories heading into the Atlanta Falcons’ defeat to the Panthers was the loss of Calvin Ridley. Atlanta’s WR1 was announced to be missing the game with a “personal issue”, a recurrence of the issue that kept him from the Falcons trip to London three weeks previous. Mid-game, Ridley released a statement announcing that he would be making the decision to step away from football to focus on his mental wellbeing.
NFL
FanSided

Atlanta Falcons made a mistake extending quarterback Matt Ryan

The Atlanta Falcons front office has made their share of head-scratching moves over the last half-decade. Perhaps none more confusing than signing Matt Ryan to an extension that makes it impossible to part ways with the quarterback before the end of next season. While Atlanta could opt to go the...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#University Of Miami#American Football#The Buffalo Bills#The Atlanta Falcons#Ohio State
Larry Brown Sports

Tua Tagovailoa reacts to Deshaun Watson trade rumors

Rumors of a potential Deshaun Watson trade have intensified this week, with the Miami Dolphins named as the most likely suitor. It’s easy to imagine those rumors are taking a bit of a toll on Miami’s current quarterback. After Sunday’s loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Tua Tagovailoa admitted he’s well...
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Mailbag: Week 7 Dolphins vs Falcons

It's the end of the week and that means it's time to answer your questions! The Dolphins are back home and, as we do weekly, we want to hear from you!. We'll dive into three questions posed on the weekly Twitter thread (can be found on the timeline of @WingfieldNFL). We also answer a handful of your questions on the Friday edition of Drive Time with Travis Wingfield, your daily podcast on the Miami Dolphins podcast network.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
chatsports.com

Dolphins two-point underdogs at home vs Falcons

As we inch closer and closer to Week 7’s early slate of NFL games, fans all over the world are looking to get in on today’s action! And the game most appealing (to those of us on a Miami Dolphins (+1.5) ’ website is today’s contest between our beloved Miami...
NFL
miamidolphins.com

Countdown to Kickoff | Atlanta Falcons vs. Miami Dolphins

WATCH - TV AND LIVE STREAM. Television: FOX - Click here for a broadcast map. The broadcast crew includes Chris Myers (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (color analyst), and Jen Hale (sideline). Live Stream (Web and Mobile App): Fans will be able to watch games for FREE online through Dolphins.com on mobile...
NFL
chatsports.com

5 things we learned: Falcons vs. Dolphins

By this juncture, an Atlanta Falcons victory is in all likelihood one that will come with it’s share of bumps and bruises. Their Week 7 encounter with the Miami Dolphins was one that featured a script that has been seen very often before. A solid start by the Falcons, a...
NFL
FanSided

Miami Dolphins defense vs. Atlanta Falcons offense

The Miami Dolphins defense has struggled mightily this season but the NFL has 17 games on the schedule and not six. Miami will get another chance to get back to the defense that dominated at times in 2020 when they take on the Atlanta Falcons in Miami. The Atlanta Falcons...
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

19K+
Followers
3K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy