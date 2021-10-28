Glades Central teammates Keon Kindred and Ja’Kavion Nonar commit to Maryland

Glades Central offensive linemen Keon Kindred (back left) and Ja'Kavion Nonar (back center) pose for a photo with Glades Central coach Rashad Jackson (center) and teammate Robert Harris on July 28. Kindred and Nonar committed to Maryland on Thursday. Michael Laughlin/Sun Sentinel

Two Palm Beach County standouts are headed from the Muck to Maryland.

Glades Central senior offensive linemen Keon Kindred and Ja’Kavion Nonar committed to the Terrapins on Thursday morning, announcing their decisions on their Twitter accounts.

Nonar and Kindred were both Sun Sentinel Super 11 selections entering this season. Nonar was a Sun Sentinel All-County first-team pick as a junior, while Kindred was a second-team selection.

Nonar is the more highly touted prospect of the two linemen. He is rated a three-star prospect in 247Sports’ composite rankings, and he is listed as the No. 1,118 player and No. 111 offensive tackle in the 2022 class. He was previously a Pittsburgh commit and held offers from FIU, Florida and Ole Miss.

Kindred is rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports, and the website lists him as the No. 168 offensive tackle in the 2022 class. He held offers from FIU, FAU and more.

Nonar and Kindred are the first South Florida players to join Maryland’s 2022 class, but the Terrapins have been a popular destination for local players. McArthur linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II, Deerfield Beach wide receiver Deajaun McDougle, St. Thomas Aquinas defensive lineman Riyad Wilmot, Pahokee defensive lineman Frankie Burgess and American Heritage offensive lineman Khristopher Love all signed with Maryland in 2020.