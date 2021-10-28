Officials confirm human remains in CA are missing NJ woman

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Officials said Thursday that the human remains recovered in southern California were identified as the missing New Jersey woman who disappeared in late June.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office confirmed the match was of Lauren Cho, 30, after a months-long search that led to the discovery of her remains in the Yucca Valley — about 12 miles from Joshua Tree National Park.

"The San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division has positively identified the human remains to be Lauren Cho, 30-year-old resident of New Jersey," officials said. "The cause and manner of death is pending toxicology results. No further information will be released on this case until such time toxicology results are available and new information is discovered as a result."

Lauren Cho, 30 Photo credit Facebook

Some speculated the early October finding could lead to Cho's identification.

Her then-ex-boyfriend told police she allegedly walked away from their Yucca Valley Airbnb on June 28 and could have been in "mental distress."

