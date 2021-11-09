Encino Home Of ‘Real Housewives’ Star Dorit Kemsley Robbed

BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Authorities are investigating a home invasion robbery which occurred Wednesday night at the Encino home of Dorit Kemsley, star of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

According to Los Angeles police, at 10:50 p.m. three men broke into the home in the 1700 block of Adlon Road.

“The victim was in fear and complied with the suspects demands by directing them to valuables,” police said in a statement.

The suspects stole handbags, jewelry and watches, police said. They fled in a black truck.

The LAPD would not immediately confirm to CBSLA if the suspects were armed or how many people were in the home at the time. However, law enforcement sources told TMZ that suspects broke into Kemsley’s bedroom and held her at gunpoint.

Footage from Sky2 Thursday morning showed the shattered glass of a sliding glass patio door leading to the backyard.

No arrests have been made. All three suspects were described as Black men, between 20 and 30 years of age. They were wearing black hoodies and dark pants. Its unclear if investigators had surveillance video of the robbery.

This is not the first time that Kemsley has been targeted by thieves. In September of 2018, a man was arrested in connection with the burglaries of at least 13 celebrity homes, including one owned by Kemsley.

Home burglaries in upscale L.A. neighborhoods have become more common in recent years. Victims include Rihanna , boxer Manny Pacquiao, Usher, Jason Derulo , Adam Lambert, Demi Lovato, L.A. Rams head coach Sean McVay , Rams wide receiver Robert Woods, former Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig , Wiz Khalifa , Floyd Mayweather , Rhonda Rousey , David Spade , Drake, Scott Disick, Rakim Mayers, Alanis Morissette, Fabio, Amber Rose, Nicki Minaj, Kendall Jenner, Derek Fisher, Emmy Rossum and Jaime Pressley.