Public Health

Stuart Dallas: Leeds and NI player on suffering bereavement when hit by Covid

BBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeeds and Northern Ireland player Stuart Dallas has said that the death of a close friend and contracting Covid-19 at the same time in September "impacted on me a lot". Dallas, 30, pulled out of the Northern Ireland squad for their World Cup qualifiers in early September. At the...

www.bbc.co.uk

