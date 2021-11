A few weeks ago I needed to stay at a Holiday Inn by the Cleveland Clinic because I had an early morning procedure. If you listen to the podcast then you know what I am talking about. I normally book the Intercontinental attached to the hospital. It is a nice hotel, with good service and it has super convenient access. Well, with IHG going to fully dynamic they regularly price the hotel at 41,000 points, or more, just high enough that people can’t use a free night certificate there anymore. In the past the hotel was always available for a FNC redemption. That led me to the Holiday Inn Cleveland Clinic right down the road. And my experience with it proves why IHG, and their IHG Clean Promise, is a second tier hotel brand and program.

CUSTOMER SERVICE ・ 2 DAYS AGO