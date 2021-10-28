Marriott Leads with the Largest U.S. Hotel Construction Pipeline at Q3 2021 Close

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire—Analysts at Lodging Econometrics (LE) report that in Q3 2021 the total U.S. construction pipeline stands at 4,837 projects/592,259 rooms, down 8 percent by projects and 10 percent by rooms year-over-year (YOY). While project numbers have seen a slight increase over second quarter totals, overall, the construction pipeline remains largely muted due to a reduced inflow of new projects in the pipeline as compared to “pre-COVID levels,” and significant hotel openings during the first half of the year which exited the pipeline. The prolonged effects of the pandemic, above-average inflation, rising interest rates, material shortages, and price increases have been and will continue to be key factors in decision-making for developers through the end of the year.

