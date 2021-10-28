Marriott Leads with the Largest U.S. Hotel Construction Pipeline at Q3 2021 Close
According to the third quarter report by analysts at Lodging Econometrics (LE), the franchise companies leading the U.S. construction pipeline with the greatest number of new construction projects are Marriott International with 1,286 projects/166,174 rooms, Hilton Worldwide with 1,223 projects/139,742 rooms, and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) with 769 projects/77,558 rooms. The...www.hotelnewsresource.com
