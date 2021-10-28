Cheminar: Senior Thesis Talks (Week 4 of 4)

Two of the nation's largest pharmacy chains — CVS Health and Walgreens — are accepting coronavirus vaccination appointments for children ages 5-11. CVS Health announced Wednesday that it will be offering kids 5-11 years of age the pediatric dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on Sunday, Nov. 7, "upon receipt and confirmation of vaccine supply."
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in a gun rights case that could lead to more guns on the streets of New York and Los Angeles and threaten restrictions on guns in subways, airports, bars, churches, schools and other places where people gather. The case...
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A friend of Kyle Rittenhouse testified that the Illinois teen was “freaking out” and “really scared” in the moments after he shot three people during street protests against racial justice, and that Rittenhouse told him he had to do it because “people were trying to hurt him.”
Most of the season, it just seemed this wasn't their year. The Atlanta Braves dropped their first four games, and soon injuries piled up. They lost their most dynamic player before the All-Star break. They were stuck below .500 in August. Yet out of nowhere, suddenly, these Atlanta Braves transformed...
Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was speeding at 156 mph with twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system before he slammed into another car, killing that driver, officials said Wednesday. Ruggs was in a wheelchair and wearing a neck brace during his first appearance...
Democratic candidate Eric Adams won New York City’s mayoral election on Tuesday night, soundly defeating Republican challenger and "Guardian Angels" founder Curtis Sliwa in a race to determine who will lead the nation's most populous city. Adams, the current Brooklyn borough president, was overwhelmingly favored to win the election since...
Facebook...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced in a letter to colleagues on Wednesday that Democrats will add paid family and medical leave back into their large social spending bill, but soon after, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin called the move a "challenge." Democrats had initially called for 12 weeks of leave but...
