Scandic Reports Q3 2021 Results

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) yesterday announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. "We were pleased with the continued improvement in operating fundamentals during the third quarter which drove portfolio wide occupancy to nearly 70% and RevPAR to nearly $100, more than a 25% increase over the second quarter. While demand predictably slowed as the summer travel season concluded, we began to see a reacceleration of demand in the latter part of the quarter driven increasingly by improving average daily rates which grew 19% from the second quarter to the third quarter. These improving trends have continued through October, which posted our strongest month since the onset of the pandemic with $106 RevPAR," said Jonathan P. Stanner, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Overall, we remain excited about the future of our business highlighted by our existing portfolio of high-quality hotels, efficient and resilient operating model, strong liquidity profile, and announced plans for external growth early in this cycle positioning us very well to benefit from the continued recovery of lodging demand."

