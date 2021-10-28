CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scandic Reports Q3 2021 Results

hotelnewsresource.com
 8 days ago

Net sales rose by 79 percent to 3,734 MSEK (2,085). Average occupancy more than doubled, amounting to 55.1 percent compared with 27.1 percent during the previous quarter. The occupancy rate in the corresponding quarter last year was 36 percent. Adjusted EBITDA totaled 709 MSEK (90). The company’s results were...

www.hotelnewsresource.com

insurancebusinessmag.com

AIG reveals Q3 financial results

American International Group (AIG) has reported its third quarter (Q3) 2021 results, with net income attributable to AIG common shareholders of $1.7 billion, a significant increased from the $281 million collected in the prior year quarter. “We continue to build momentum and execute on our strategic priorities as evidenced by...
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Reports Q3 2021 Financial Results, Vince McMahon Touts Strong Performance

WWE has announced their third quarter 2021 financial results for the period ending on September 30. WWE reported revenue of $255.8 million, which is an increase of 15% or $34.2 million. They credited the increase with higher ticket sales and venue merchandise sales from the return to touring. WWE Chairman...
MarketWatch

Livent Q3 sales top views, company tweaks guidance higher

Shares of Livent Corp. fell more than 5% in the extended session Thursday after the lithium producer reported mixed third-quarter results. Livent said it lost $12.6 million, or 8 cents a share, in the quarter, compared with a loss of $10.5 million, or 7 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 3 cents a share. Revenue rose 43% to $103.6 million, the company said. FactSet consensus called for EPS of 4 cents a share on sales of $96 million. "Continued improvement" in market conditions supported higher pricing and demand, but higher realized prices were offset by higher costs and the impact of global supply-chain disruptions, the company said. Livent tweaked higher its revenue forecast for the full year to between $390 million and $410 million, from a previous guidance between $370 million and $390 million.
Benzinga

BorgWarner Reports Mixed Q3 Results, Cuts FY21 Outlook

BorgWarner Inc (NYSE: BWA) reported third-quarter FY21 sales growth of 35% year-on-year, to $3.416 billion, missing the analyst consensus of $3.43 billion. Organic sales were down 7%. Net sales from the Air Management segment rose 13.2% Y/Y, and the e-Propulsion & Drivetrain Segment gained 13.8%. Gross profit rose 25.7% to...
kitco.com

McEwen gets lift on Q3 results

Gold production in Q3 was up sharply at McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX). Results were announced this afternoon. Gold production was up 40% to 32,100 oz compared to the same period a year ago. McEwen traded up 4.4% today to $1.41 a share. The stock is up 8.57% year-to-date while the GDXJ...
hotelnewsresource.com

Summit Hotel Properties Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) yesterday announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. "We were pleased with the continued improvement in operating fundamentals during the third quarter which drove portfolio wide occupancy to nearly 70% and RevPAR to nearly $100, more than a 25% increase over the second quarter. While demand predictably slowed as the summer travel season concluded, we began to see a reacceleration of demand in the latter part of the quarter driven increasingly by improving average daily rates which grew 19% from the second quarter to the third quarter. These improving trends have continued through October, which posted our strongest month since the onset of the pandemic with $106 RevPAR," said Jonathan P. Stanner, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Overall, we remain excited about the future of our business highlighted by our existing portfolio of high-quality hotels, efficient and resilient operating model, strong liquidity profile, and announced plans for external growth early in this cycle positioning us very well to benefit from the continued recovery of lodging demand."
massdevice.com

Conformis misses with Q3 results

Conformis (NSDQ:CFMS) posted third-quarter results today that missed the consensus forecast on Wall Street. The Billerica, Massachusetts-based orthopedic medical device company reported a net loss of $13.0 million, or -$0.07 per share, on sales of $14.3 million for the three months ended Sept. 30. The third-quarter net loss grew 110% compared to Q3 2020, while sales declined 12% in that same time.
MarketWatch

Expeditors stock jumps after big profit and revenue beats, as demand continues to outstrip capacity

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington Inc. jumped 2.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the air and ocean freight company reported third-quarter profit and revenue that nearly doubled and beat expectations, as demand continued to outstrip available capacity. Net income rose to $359.1 million, or $2.09 a share, from $191.7 million, or $1.12 a share, in the year-ago period. The FactSet consensus for earnings per share was $1.79. Revenue grew 83.9% to $4.32 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $3.69 billion. Airfreight services revenue rose 65.6% to $1.63 billion, above the FactSet consensus of $1.47 billion, ocean freight and...
pulse2.com

ConocoPhillips: Q3 2021 Financial Results

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) reported their third-quarter 2021 earnings. These are the highlights. Today ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) reported their third-quarter 2021 earnings. These are the highlights:. — Earnings of $2.4 billion, or $1.78 per share, compared with a third-quarter 2020 loss of $0.5 billion, or ($0.42) per share. — Excluding special...
smarteranalyst.com

PG&E Reports Mixed Q3 Results, Reaffirms 2021 Guidance; Shares Sink 1.6%

Shares of California-based electric utility firm PG&E Corp. (PCG) closed 1.6% lower on Monday after the company reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2021. The company provides natural gas and electricity to customers in northern and central California. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell and photovoltaic sources.
hotelnewsresource.com

Condor Hospitality Trust Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE American: CDOR) yesterday announced results of operations for the third quarter 2021. Portfolio Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR): The 15 hotels Same-Store RevPAR in the third quarter 2021 increased 74.4% to $83.00 compared to $47.60 in the third quarter 2020. Same-Store Average Daily Rate (ADR) increased 31.5% to $117.79 and Same-Store occupancy increased 32.6% to 70.47% in the third quarter 2021 compared to the same period in 2020.
hotelnewsresource.com

Marriott International Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Third quarter 2021 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 118.4 percent worldwide, 134.7 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 76.3 percent in international markets, compared to the 2020 third quarter;. Third quarter 2021 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR declined 25.8 percent worldwide, 19.9 percent in the U.S. & Canada,...
Benzinga

Zillow Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zillow Gr their estimated earnings by 693.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1,080,308,000 from...
