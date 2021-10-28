CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Study: Need for liver transplants soaring due to drinking

WebMD

Drink Up: Large Study Confirms Coffee Beneficial to Liver Health

Oct. 26, 2021 -- Drinking more than three cups of caffeinated coffee a day is associated with fewer liver problems, according to a new study. The study is likely the most rigorous look to date on the benefits of coffee on liver health in the U.S. It was based on data from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey which asked people about what they eat and drink.
FOOD & DRINKS
Fox News

Waiting list registrations and liver transplants linked to alcoholic hepatitis surge during COVID-19 pandemic

Waiting list registrations and liver transplants linked to alcoholic hepatitis have increased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to researchers. In a recent study from the University of Michigan published Tuesday in the journal JAMA Open Network, authors examined national changes in waiting list registration and liver transplants for alcohol-associated liver disease, as well as the association with the pandemic-linked rise in alcohol sales.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about hepatitis C and liver transplants

Hepatitis C-related complications are a leading cause of liver transplants in the United States. A liver transplant is a life-saving surgery where a surgeon removes a diseased liver and replaces it with a healthy liver from a living or deceased donor. Hepatitis C (HCV) is a virus that causes inflammation...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
megadoctornews.com

Transplants for alcohol-related liver inflammation

Newswise — Registrations for the national organ transplant waiting list related to alcoholic hepatitis as well as the number of deceased donor liver transplants for the inflammatory liver condition rose significantly during the pandemic, Michigan Medicine researchers found. Both measures exceeded their predicted volume by more than 50 percent —...
PUBLIC HEALTH
New York Post

Pig parts will soon be used for liver, lung and heart transplants: NYU doc

The New York City doctor behind a groundbreaking pig kidney transplant predicts surgeons will be able to perform the same procedure with livers, lungs and hearts in the near future — bringing hope to thousands of Americans on donor lists. Dr. Robert Montgomery, an NYU Langone surgeon who successfully attached...
fox5ny.com

Results of pig liver transplant to human 'profound,' surgeon says

NEW YORK - Last month, doctors at NYU Langone Health in New York performed the first successful xenotransplantation of a genetically engineered pig kidney to a human. "The kidney was obtained from a pig that had undergone gene editing to knock out a sugar molecule that elicits a devastating immune response in humans," Dr. Robert Montgomery, the director of NYU Langone's Transplant Institute, told reporters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MedicalXpress

Study finds systemic autoimmune disease patients fare well after transplants

New research presented this week at ACR Convergence, the American College of Rheumatology's annual meeting, shows that people with systemic autoimmune diseases do as well after lung or heart-lung transplants as those without any systemic causes of end-stage lung disease. This new data suggests that this life-saving treatment is a viable option for patients who have often been denied these transplants due to concerns about risks associated with their autoimmune disease.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medscape News

Radiation Underused as 'Bridge' to Transplant in Liver Cancer

CHICAGO — Only 4% of patients with liver cancer who are awaiting transplant undergo external-beam radiotherapy (EBRT), even though this is a safe and effective bridging therapy. It is greatly underutilized compared to other liver-directed therapies, say researcher who presented the new findings. "This highlights a real-world gap in the...
CHICAGO, IL
severnaparkvoice.com

Arnold Infant Receives Life-Changing Liver Transplant

Having a sick child is every parent’s nightmare. Sean and Danielle Moore of Arnold were adjusting to life with a 2-year-old and an infant when that nightmare became their reality. When their youngest son, Jonah, turned 2 months old, his parents noticed that he was starting to look yellow, become...
HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 60, Do Not Take This OTC Medication Every Day, Officials Say

As you get older, you're more likely to have a number of medications you take every day to address ongoing health issues. Some of these are likely prescribed by your doctor, while others may be over-the-counter (OTC) medications or vitamins that are thought to be beneficial to your day-to-day activities. But are you regularly taking something you shouldn't be? U.S. officials are now recommending that anyone over the age of 60 remove one very common OTC med from their daily routine altogether, because it might end up more harmful than beneficial for older adults. Read on to find out what medication you should not be taking every day.
HEALTH
EatThis

One Person Has Died After Eating at This Chain, Experts Say

Whether you're getting a meal from your local hole-in-the-wall restaurant or venturing out to a Michelin-starred eatery, you run the risk of potentially getting food poisoning from practically any meal you consume. While taking certain preventative steps, like checking out a restaurant's ratings and health violations online, avoiding raw or undercooked eggs or meat products, and washing your hands thoroughly before you eat can all help reduce your risk of illness, sometimes, even those measures aren't enough.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medscape News

How Meth Has Changed in 20 Years

The rise of P2P methamphetamine is fueling mental health problems and homelessness across the United States, according to a new book. In the early 2000s, most methamphetamine available in the United States was produced from ephedrine, extracted from ephedra plants. However, most meth is now made from phenyl-2-propanone (P2P), which can be extracted from a wide array of chemicals and produced in larger quantities.
HOMELESS
spring.org.uk

The Fruit Juice That Lowers Blood Pressure

Drinking this uncommon juice can lower blood pressure. The lingonberry is a tiny red berry similar to a cranberry, but powerful enough to improve blood vessel function, new research finds. Drinking lingonberry juice in the long-term will lower blood pressure by widening the blood vessels and relaxing the smooth muscle...
HEALTH
EatThis

I'm A Doctor And Warn You Never Take These Supplements

Kathryn Boling, MD, a family medicine doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, doesn't automatically tell her patients to avoid nutritional supplements. "I'm a supplement taker myself," she says—specifically stinging nettle for allergies and vitamin D as an immunity booster. "But I am careful about what I'm recommending, depending on the person and what's going on with them." Boling adds that there are a few vitamins and supplements that you should never take, or should only take with caution, because of serious health risks or potential drug interactions. Read on to hear about 5 of them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Two blood pressure medications recalled over carcinogen concerns

The US Food and Drug Administration announced a recall last week for two medications made by Lupin Pharmaceuticals that treat high blood pressure (also known as hypertension). The medications, tablets of Irbesartan and tablets of Irbesartan and Hydrochlorothiazide, are being pulled over concerns they may contain unsafe amounts of N-nitrosoirbesartan, a probable carcinogen.
HEALTH

