Rachel Carpenter

April 20, 1929 to September 29, 2021- Vivian LaForge-Rall, Born in Saskatchewan, Canada, stepped into glory, Clackamas Oregon, September 29, 2021. Vivian LaForge-Rall. Born in Saskatchewan, Canada, April 20, 1929. Stepped into glory, Clackamas, Oregon, September 29, 2021. Survived by daughter Regena Knapp, her husband John, and three grandchildren: Faith, Grace, and Duane. Twin brothers: Robert LaForge of Alberta, Canada, and Fredrick LaForge of Ottawa, Canada. Predeceased by sons: Michael Ryan and David Rall. Brothers: Edward and David LaForge. Sister: June Erickson. Vivian was a spicy red headed Irish woman; she did not pass peacefully! She fought her good fight. She is a winner, receiving a crown of life, not for her efforts, but because there is only ONE thing that matters at the end...His name is Jesus. He paid a debt none of us have the means to pay. We all receive our crown of life as a gift. It is simple...children get it. They like gifts. Grown-ups like to be proud and hand them back, "No thank You, You shouldn't have!" We insist on trying to pay for what you can only get for free. She has the most extreme make-over…brand new mind and body. Vivian has a mansion to explore, with all kinds of treasures that have been placed there for her. Her heavenly Father prepared a chariot, and His Son escorted her to her eternal home. Her Prince Charming was irresistible, He whisked her off her feet. Vivian loved to dance. She told fond memories of the old barn dances with her parents waltzing, and siblings piled on top the outerwear in the coat closet. She played the violin as a youth and loved to sing! She worked in the medical manufacturing industry making medical replacement parts. When she retired and moved to Sandy, in 2006, she got involved in the Community Church's Vacation Bible School by being a part of an interactive Bible land where she let every child experience making bread by hand. She was a fantastic cook! And passed this legacy on to her children and grandchildren. She loved singing in Meinig Park, Avamere, and other venues with "The Silver Tones." During Covid lock-down she returned to her love of knitting, which she learned when she was nine. She was also a skilled artisan at crochet, embroidery, and sewing. She was generous, and witty. Everyone who knew her would say she loved people, she loved being a mom, a grandmother, even a mother-in-law! She loved family; she loved deeply! Even her name speaks about her; Vivian means—life. We are sincerely happier for Vivian, than sad for those of us who are experiencing her absence. What a treasure to have had her this long! But still, not long enough. We all seem to know death is not right; we were created for eternity. We do nothing but receive.... Seems foolish.... Yet, for love to be true it must be freely received, and each of us must choose. "Just open the gift," Vivian would say, "This is life abundant—eternal life!"

CLACKAMAS, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO