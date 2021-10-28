CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Rachel Carpenter

stpetecatalyst.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe work that CASA does in the Domestic Violence space affects 1 in...

stpetecatalyst.com

Portland Tribune

Vivian Rachel Rall

April 20, 1929 to September 29, 2021- Vivian LaForge-Rall, Born in Saskatchewan, Canada, stepped into glory, Clackamas Oregon, September 29, 2021. Vivian LaForge-Rall. Born in Saskatchewan, Canada, April 20, 1929. Stepped into glory, Clackamas, Oregon, September 29, 2021. Survived by daughter Regena Knapp, her husband John, and three grandchildren: Faith, Grace, and Duane. Twin brothers: Robert LaForge of Alberta, Canada, and Fredrick LaForge of Ottawa, Canada. Predeceased by sons: Michael Ryan and David Rall. Brothers: Edward and David LaForge. Sister: June Erickson. Vivian was a spicy red headed Irish woman; she did not pass peacefully! She fought her good fight. She is a winner, receiving a crown of life, not for her efforts, but because there is only ONE thing that matters at the end...His name is Jesus. He paid a debt none of us have the means to pay. We all receive our crown of life as a gift. It is simple...children get it. They like gifts. Grown-ups like to be proud and hand them back, "No thank You, You shouldn't have!" We insist on trying to pay for what you can only get for free. She has the most extreme make-over…brand new mind and body. Vivian has a mansion to explore, with all kinds of treasures that have been placed there for her. Her heavenly Father prepared a chariot, and His Son escorted her to her eternal home. Her Prince Charming was irresistible, He whisked her off her feet. Vivian loved to dance. She told fond memories of the old barn dances with her parents waltzing, and siblings piled on top the outerwear in the coat closet. She played the violin as a youth and loved to sing! She worked in the medical manufacturing industry making medical replacement parts. When she retired and moved to Sandy, in 2006, she got involved in the Community Church's Vacation Bible School by being a part of an interactive Bible land where she let every child experience making bread by hand. She was a fantastic cook! And passed this legacy on to her children and grandchildren. She loved singing in Meinig Park, Avamere, and other venues with "The Silver Tones." During Covid lock-down she returned to her love of knitting, which she learned when she was nine. She was also a skilled artisan at crochet, embroidery, and sewing. She was generous, and witty. Everyone who knew her would say she loved people, she loved being a mom, a grandmother, even a mother-in-law! She loved family; she loved deeply! Even her name speaks about her; Vivian means—life. We are sincerely happier for Vivian, than sad for those of us who are experiencing her absence. What a treasure to have had her this long! But still, not long enough. We all seem to know death is not right; we were created for eternity. We do nothing but receive.... Seems foolish.... Yet, for love to be true it must be freely received, and each of us must choose. "Just open the gift," Vivian would say, "This is life abundant—eternal life!"
CLACKAMAS, OR
stpetecatalyst.com

Volunteers needed for Florida Department of Elder Affairs program

October 28, 2021 - The SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) program, under the Florida Department of Elder Affairs, is looking for volunteers to help seniors, adults with disabilities, and their caregivers free, unbiased counseling on Medicare, prescription drugs, and other health insurance matters. The SHINE SMP (Senior Medicare Patrol) Program educates beneficiaries on how to protect, detect and report suspected Medicare fraud, waste and abuse. To learn more call, 727-217-8111 or visit www.floridashine.org, click the Join Our Team link at the top of the page, and complete an online application.
CHARITIES
Daily Voice

Volunteer Carpenters Begin Reviving Paramus Firehouse

Paramus bravest are getting a welcome assist from benevolent tradesmen in renovating one of their firehouses.Members of The Eastern Atlantic States Regional Council of Carpenters Local 253 who volunteered their services began this past weekend by installing new drywall in the second-floor meeting r…
PARAMUS, NJ
Daily Hampshire Gazette

Rachel Achmad: Unwavering support of Zaret

I am writing to express my support for Owen Zaret for city councilor at-large in Easthampton. I have been a resident of Easthampton since 2006. For the first couple of years that I lived in the city, I didn’t know who any of my councilors were. That would not be the case today for any newcomers to Easthampton, at least where Owen is concerned.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
stpetecatalyst.com

Eckerd Connects will no longer provide child welfare, foster care services

November 2, 2021 - Eckerd Connects will no longer oversee thousands of child welfare cases in Pinellas, Pasco and Hillsborough Counties. Eckerd Connects’ board of directors decided the organization is no longer able to provide child welfare and foster care services due to a lack of funding. The board made the decision on Oct. 26, and the Florida Department of Children and Families notified Eckerd it will find a new provider for the Pinellas and Pasco contract in the next 60 days. It is not yet clear what agency will handle Eckerd’s caseload.
ADVOCACY
The News Guard

SNAP: Emergency benefits to increase in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, approximately 398,400 SNAP households will receive approximately $63 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES
breezynews.com

The Vaccine for Kids and the Governor’s Plan to Sue

STATE WIDE–The final approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for kids age 5 to 11, was given by the CDC Tuesday, and the state is preparing to make the vaccine available for the parents and kids who are interested. You will most likely be able to find it where you got your child immunized from other diseases.
KIDS
theloganjournal.com

Concerned Citizens tutorial program enhanced by Carpenter grant

For decades, an after-school tutorial program has been one of the foundations on which Concerned Citizens of Logan County has been built and grown. Funding has always been a stumbling block, though. Executive Director Dorris Vick—the guiding light and ever-present force behind Concerned Citizens—has always known many more children could be reached if more funding were available.
LOGAN COUNTY, KY
The 74

Moms for Liberty Co-Founder on Parent ‘Warriors’ Who Challenge School Boards

While learning loss might be the most obvious outcome of the pandemic for children, school closures prompted another powerful phenomenon in education: a renewed interest in parent activism. Advocacy groups formed on all sides of the political spectrum with some designed to address long-standing inequities and others meant to push back against what members considered […]
ADVOCACY
advertisernewssouth.com

Rachel Heath, candidate for Franklin council

I have lived in Franklin Borough for 43 years. Like many Franklin residents, I moved here with my late husband, Tom, to raise our four children. After retiring from my position as Franklin Borough clerk/administrator, I have remained involved in the community as the secretary of the board of health and spend my time volunteering with senior citizens and advocating for those in need.
ELECTIONS
CBS DFW

New Survey Says Mental Health Is North Texas Parents’ Top Concern For Their Children

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – North Texas parents say mental health is their top concern for their children right now, according to results of a survey from the Center for Children’s Health, which is led by Cook Children’s. Researchers say it’s clear the COVID-19 pandemic has added a considerable amount of stress for families. Half of all children, ages 6 to 17, have a caregiver who is concerned that the pandemic will have a negative impact on both their education and their mental health. “There’s an increase in children that are being diagnosed or have been told by a healthcare provider that they have...
KIDS
stpetecatalyst.com

Feeding Tampa Bay unveils Community Empowerment Center

With the unveiling of its Community Empowerment Center Thursday, Feeding Pinellas introduced a location where community members can access nutritious food, health services and job resources – and have hope for a better future. Feeding Pinellas is a local spinoff of Feeding Tampa Bay, which has served the residents of...
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Waveney Ann Moore: One vaccine at a time

We keep hearing about coronavirus vaccine scoffers and resisters, but those of us who’ve taken the shot – and its booster, in some cases – know there’s a saner, more reasonable side to the issue. Of course, the debate will rachet up once children as young as 5 can be...
PHARMACEUTICALS
ualr.edu

Chatham-Carpenter Selected for National Position in Braver Angels

Dr. April Chatham-Carpenter, chair of the Department of Applied Communication at UA Little Rock and the former state co-coordinator for Braver Angels of Arkansas, has been selected to serve as co-director of field communications for Braver Angels National. “Although I usually prefer working at the grassroots level, sometimes opportunities come...
LITTLE ROCK, AR

Community Policy