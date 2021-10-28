CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Vanessa Hudgens gives fans a tour of her gorgeous European-inspired Los Feliz home

By Stefani Munro
Floor8
Floor8
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Vanessa Hudgens, 32, gave Architectural Digest a look inside (and out) of her gorgeous European-inspired Los Feliz home. When she's not travelling across the globe, the 32-year-old has found the perfect place to plant her roots…literally. Vanessa...

www.floor8.com

Comments / 0

Related
Apartment Therapy

Vanessa Hudgens Makes the Case for a Goth-Inspired Black Bathroom

As an actress, Vanessa Hudgens is often on the go, but when it’s time to head home, she kicks her feet up in a 1922 Georgian colonial located in Los Feliz, a charming hillside neighborhood adjacent to the glitzy Hollywood Hills. In a recent home tour for Architectural Digest, the...
CELEBRITIES
floor8.com

Vanessa Hudgens poses for selfies with boyfriend Cole Tucker and his brothers at Phish festival

Vanessa Hudgens, regularly keeps her 42.9 million followers up to date on her life and career with photo treats posted to her Instagram, and on Saturday the former High School Musical alum shared throwback snaps from her time at Phish festival earlier this year, which appeared to be a family affair as Vanessa shared a selfie with boyfriend, Cole Tucker and his two brothers, Quinn Tucker and Carson Tucker.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Vanessa Hudgens Reveals Why She Thought She'd Be Married By 25

Vanessa Hudgens opened up this week about passing a relationship milestone she always thought she’d reach: getting married by 25. In a new interview with Shape magazine, the 32-year-old actor talked about why she assumed she’d tie the knot young, and why she’s content with where she is now. “Where...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Arnold
Person
Vanessa Hudgens
Person
Ashley Tisdale
Floor8

Vanessa Hudgens plays hilarious Halloween prank on friend

Vanessa Hudgens is an avid social media user! She regularly, if not even daily, keeps her 42.9 million Instagram followers up to date on her activities and often treats fans to snip bits, pictures and videos from her life. Now that Halloween is just days away, it seems everyone is getting in the creepy spirit. The 32-year old actress played a trick (instead of a treat) on her friend.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Inside Adele's $9.5million LA mansion: Singer shows off her 'very English' garden and reveals her 'proudest possession' is a framed piece of gum chewed by Celine Dion as she gives a fans tour of her luxury home

Adele has given fans an intimate glimpse into her stunning $9.5million Los Angeles mansion. The Grammy-winning singer, 33, opened the doors to her impeccably styled abode as she took part in Vogue's 73 Questions series on Thursday. Despite living in a neighbourhood filled with Hollywood's biggest stars, Tottenham-born Adele proved...
BEAUTY & FASHION
thezoereport.com

Yes, You Should Paint Your Bathroom Black — Vanessa Hudgens’ Home Is Proof

When you think of bathroom paint, it’s likely your mind immediately goes to shades of white, beige, or blue — calming colors that won’t add a weird cast or create unwanted stress. There’s nothing wrong with sticking to those hues, of course. You want a space that fosters a soothing environment, and it’s pretty much guaranteed that the most obvious choices will do that. However, there are some unlikely contenders that can actually provide the same serene mood, all the while adding an unexpected and refreshing look. And while you may not believe that dark paint falls into that category, Vanessa Hudgens’ black bathroom walls are proof that it should actually be your next move.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Feliz#Plant#Architectural Digest#European#Georgian
E! News

Vanessa Hudgens Gives Us an Early Holiday Gift With Magical The Princess Switch 3 Trailer

We love an early Christmas present—especially in the form of watching Vanessa Hudgens trade places again (and again) in the first trailer for The Princess Switch 3. Netflix is warming the hearts of even the most bah-humbug of viewers with its newly released sneak peek of the third installment of The Princess Switch saga. The warm-and-fuzzy film, set for release in November, will once again follow Hudgens as she plays three identical-looking characters (Parent Trap–style).
MOVIES
Floor8

Vanessa Hudgens shows off cheerleading moves ahead of Halloween

At the moment, Vanessa Huygens’ Instagram is going through a Halloween makeover. The singer and actress has been posting a variety of costumes, including one from the iconic movie “Bring It On.”. In one of the most recent videos she posted, Vanessa and her friend Georgina Magree are seen faithfully...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

'The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star' Trailer Reveals Triple the Vanessa Hudgens

If you’re a fan of The Princess Switch film series, you’ll hardly be surprised at the fact that the newest installment of the Christmas movies has star Vanessa Hudgens once again playing multiple roles for our entertainment. In The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star, Queen Margaret (Hudgens), Princess Stacy (Hudgens again), and their cousin Fiona (well, duh) team up to solve the mystery of who might have stolen a precious relic.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Halle Berry Slays In Plunging Gown & Cozies Up To BF Van Hunt At ‘ELLE’ Women In Hollywood

Halle Berry stunned on the carpet at the ‘ELLE Women in Hollywood’ event in a plunging paisley print gown with her dashing boyfriend, Van Hunt, on her arm. Halle Berry, 55, was one of the women honored at ELLE’s “Women In Hollywood” event on October 20 in Los Angeles. The Oscar winner showed up to the event in a black and pink paisley print dress with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit. She also wore gold jewelry and dangling earrings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

Kourtney Kardashian looks happier than ever as she lays on rose petals and shows off engagement ring

If feeling over the moon were a person, it would be Kourtney Kardashian. The tv-personality and businesswoman recently took social media to share her excitement of being engaged to Travis Barker with her legion of fans. The eldest of the Kardashian sisters posted on her Instagram account pictures that show her looking radiant and happier than ever while she lays on rose petals.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Gushes Over Girlfriend Zendaya After ‘Dune’ Red Carpet — See Flirty Comment

Tom Holland just shared an adorable message for his girlfriend, Zendaya, after she stunned on the ‘Dune’ red carpet. See what he had to say about his sweetheart!. Following the Dune movie premiere in London, Tom Holland, 25, shared a sweet and simple tribute to his love, Zendaya, 25, on Instagram. “Dune 😍” the actor captioned his post, which showed Zendaya looking sultry and stylish in a black-and-white shot from the movie’s UK debut which took place on Monday, Oct. 18. Although Tom’s post didn’t share any details about the forthcoming sci-fi flick, it did get attention special fan — his girlfriend Zendaya, who simply commented on the post with an emotional, watery-eyed emoji showing her appreciation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Floor8

Floor8

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
495K+
Views
ABOUT

It's hard to keep up with ALL the trends, but that's typically what catch-ups with your girlfriends are for! You can always count on your in-the-know posse to provide the scoop on all subjects that you care about. But what about the time in between girl gatherings? Well, that is where Floor8 comes in. We sift through all of the social noise so you don't have to, providing you with the quick-hitting trends across TV/movies, music, celebrities, lifestyle and more! Think of Floor8 as an extension of your informed clique!

 https://www.floor8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy