Vanessa Hudgens gives fans a tour of her gorgeous European-inspired Los Feliz home

When you think of bathroom paint, it’s likely your mind immediately goes to shades of white, beige, or blue — calming colors that won’t add a weird cast or create unwanted stress. There’s nothing wrong with sticking to those hues, of course. You want a space that fosters a soothing environment, and it’s pretty much guaranteed that the most obvious choices will do that. However, there are some unlikely contenders that can actually provide the same serene mood, all the while adding an unexpected and refreshing look. And while you may not believe that dark paint falls into that category, Vanessa Hudgens’ black bathroom walls are proof that it should actually be your next move.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 5 DAYS AGO