The Magnificent Waterfall Trail In Alabama That Everyone Should Take This Fall
By Jennifer
Only In Alabama
6 days ago
It’s no secret that Alabama is a wonderful place to hike. The Yellowhammer State is filled with such a variety of trails that attract hikers from near and far. One of these trails is Kinlock Falls Trail, which is perfect for hiking this time of year. For information about this trail, take a look below.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you ever hiked Alabama’s Kinlock Falls Trail, specifically during the fall season? If so, what did you think? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments below.
To experience more of Alabama’s beautiful fall colors, be sure to take a look at the following road trip article: Take A Beautiful Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Alabama Autumn Colors.
When it comes to waterfalls, Alabama doesn’t disappoint! The Yellowhammer State is home to some of the South’s best waterfalls, including its Singing River Waterfalls. To learn all about these waterfalls and their Spring Park and Wilson Dam locations, take a look below. During these uncertain times, please keep safety...
Alabama is filled with many unforgettable places that are perfect for a visit. From scenic preserves and picturesque parks, to beautiful gardens and massive caves, the options are endless. Listed below are seven of Alabama’s most unforgettable places. You’ll want to visit them all! Have you ever been to any of these seven unforgettable places […]
The post Don’t Ever Let Anyone Talk You Out Of Visiting These 7 Unforgettable Places In Alabama appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama boasts one of the world’s highest cave densities. In fact, the Yellowhammer State attracts several cavers each year because of our many incredible caves, one of which includes Tumbling Rock Cave. For information about this cave, take a look below. During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind...
When it comes to sandwiches, who can resist? Because they can be prepared a variety of ways, there’s a sandwich for everyone. Alabama is home to many restaurants that specialize in this American classic, including Diplomat Deli. For information about Diplomat Deli, including what all it offers, take a look below.
Alabama is home to a variety of ethnic dining establishments, including several Mexican restaurants. One of these Mexican restaurants, which is well known for its delicious food and margaritas, is Margarita Loca Mex Bar & Grill. For information about this restaurant, take a look below. Have you ever tried Margarita Loca Mex Bar & Grill’s […]
The post The 128-Ounce Margarita At Margarita Loca Mex Bar & Grill In Alabama Is Insane And Outrageously Delicious appeared first on Only In Your State.
The holiday season is finally here, and what better way to experience it than looking at Christmas lights? There are so many wonderful Christmas lights in Alabama: all over the state, we’ve got gorgeous displays. From zoos and parks to private homes on streets to gardens, there are so many places throughout the state that […]
The post The Christmas Lights Road Trip Through Alabama That’s Nothing Short Of Magical appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama is home to several unique restaurants, many of which revolve around a particular theme. One of the most exciting themed restaurants in Alabama that fits this description is Supper Heroes – a comic book-themed restaurant. Read on for more information about this uniquely-themed restaurant. Have you ever eaten at Supper Heroes, one of the […]
The post The Comic Book Themed Restaurant In Alabama That Will Bring Out Your Inner Super Hero appeared first on Only In Your State.
A great way to experience a fall day here in Alabama is to visit one of the state’s historic mountain towns. One of these towns, which attracts thousands of visitors each fall, is Delta. To learn all about the town of Delta, including its most popular outdoor attraction, take a look below.
Who doesn’t love nachos? Over the years, nachos have become such a popular dish, especially at some of Alabama’s top Mexican restaurants. The greatest thing about nachos is they can be ordered in many different ways. They can also be enjoyed as an appetizer or entree at most restaurants, including El Barrio. For information about […]
The post The Most Delicious And Unique Nachos In Alabama Are Served At El Barrio appeared first on Only In Your State.
During the fall season, Alabama hosts a variety of attractions that offer lots of fun for the entire family. One of these is Sand Mountain Corn Maze and Pumpkin Patch. To learn all about this fall attraction, including activities offered, take a look below. During these uncertain times, please keep...
We can’t think of a better way to kick off the fall season than to visit one of Alabama’s wonderful pumpkin patches. Most farms even include fun fall activities for its visitors, including hayrides, train rides, corn mazes and petting zoos. If you’re looking for something fun to do in Alabama during autumn, you should […]
The post Don’t Miss These 8 Great Pumpkin Patches In Alabama This Fall Season appeared first on Only In Your State.
One of the greatest advantages of living in Alabama is getting to experience all four seasons. Even though each of the four seasons are wonderful in many ways, there’s something truly special about fall. Listed below are seven vistas in Alabama that offer lots of colorful foliage. You’ll want to experience them all this fall […]
The post 7 Of Alabama’s Most Beautiful Vistas To Experience This Fall Season appeared first on Only In Your State.
When it comes to hauntings, Alabama has definitely seen its fair share. From spooky mansions and eerie factories to creepy hotels and haunted cemeteries, there’s no telling where you’ll spot a ghost in Alabama. You might even have a ghostly encounter while driving down one of Alabama’s state highways. One highway, in particular, that’s supposedly […]
The post Don’t Drive On This Haunted Street In Alabama Or You May Regret It appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama is home to many small towns, some of which have been left abandoned throughout the years. Over time, these small towns became ghost towns. While some of these ghost towns are well known and still visited, others have been long forgotten. One ghost town, in particular, is Bellefonte, and you can read all about […]
The post Most People Have Long Forgotten About This Vacant Ghost Town In Rural Alabama appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama is home to several types of restaurants, many of which are famously known for serving some of the state’s most over-the-top dishes. Listed below are seven of these restaurants, and you’ll want to try them all. Just don’t forget your appetite! Have you ever tried any of these over-the-top dishes? If so, please share […]
The post 7 Restaurants In Alabama Where You’ll Be Served The Most Over-The-Top Dishes appeared first on Only In Your State.
It’s hard to believe that Halloween is just around the corner. Here in Alabama, this spooky holiday is celebrated at many different places throughout the state, one of which is Tannehill Ironworks Historical State Park. For information about this historical state park and its most popular Halloween event, which attracts approximately 6,000 people each year, take a look below.
There’s certainly no shortage of beautiful places around the state of Alabama. From scenic drives to state parks, from botanical gardens to waterfalls, jaw-dropping beauty abounds here. Aside from all the incredible natural wonders around the state, there are several manmade structures that are absolute standouts in Alabama, including houses of worship like the Shrine […]
The post Shrine Of The Most Blessed Sacrament Is A Pretty Place Of Worship In Alabama appeared first on Only In Your State.
Alabama is home to many incredible bakeries, including the one and only Flavors Bakery. If you’re one of the many people who have a sweet tooth, this bakery belongs on your bucket list. To learn all about Flavors Bakery, including why its made-from-scratch treats are a definite must-try, take a look below.
It’s no secret that some of America’s tastiest food is served right here in Alabama. Listed below are seven local restaurants that serve some of the Yellowhammer State’s most delicious, yet iconic, foods such as barbecue, fried chicken, banana pudding, and more. You’ll want to visit them all!. During these...
Do you consider yourself the ultimate fried shrimp lover? If so, you’re in luck because some of America’s best fried shrimp is served right here in Alabama at Doc’s Seafood Shack & Oyster Bar. To learn all about this seafood restaurant and its tasty fried shrimp, take a look below.
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Alabama is for people who LOVE the Yellowhammer State. We publish one Alabama article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Comments / 3