The Magnificent Waterfall Trail In Alabama That Everyone Should Take This Fall

By Jennifer
 6 days ago

It’s no secret that Alabama is a wonderful place to hike. The Yellowhammer State is filled with such a variety of trails that attract hikers from near and far. One of these trails is Kinlock Falls Trail, which is perfect for hiking this time of year. For information about this trail, take a look below.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Kinlock Falls Trail is located within North Alabama's Sipsey Wilderness area and can be accessed year-round, including the fall season.
To reach Kinlock Falls, which is one of Alabama's most beautiful hidden waterfalls, you'll follow a 0.3-mile loop trail that runs along Hubbard Creek. For those of you traveling north on Kinlock Road, you'll pull off to the side of the road and park before reaching the bridge that spans the creek. After parking, you'll follow steps down to the trail.
Although this waterfall trail is short and sweet, it's still great to explore on any fall afternoon.
When it comes to level of difficulty, Kinlock Falls Trail offers an easy rating. This means it's a wonderful trail for just about anyone to hike, including children. So, be sure to bring along the entire family for this hiking trip.
This fall, whenever you're in the mood for a hike, consider Alabama's Kinlock Falls Trail. You'll love everything about its surrounding scenery, especially this time of year.

Have you ever hiked Alabama’s Kinlock Falls Trail, specifically during the fall season? If so, what did you think? Please share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

To experience more of Alabama’s beautiful fall colors, be sure to take a look at the following road trip article: Take A Beautiful Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Alabama Autumn Colors.

