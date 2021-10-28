La Crosse Bishop William Patrick Callahan has contracted COVID-19

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — La Crosse Catholic Church officials say Bishop William Patrick Callahan has contracted COVID-19. Monsignor Richard Gilles told the parish at the Cathedral of St. Joseph the Workman during Mass on Sunday, that the 71-year-old Callahan is doing OK and has mild symptoms.

According to the diocese, Callahan is “good spirits” and is isolating while being monitored by a medical team. He tested positive over the weekend, the La Crosse Tribune reported.

His diagnosis comes just a few weeks after the former leader of the Diocese, Cardinal Raymond Burke, was hospitalized on a ventilator with the virus. Burke has since been released from the hospital and is at home rehabilitating.

