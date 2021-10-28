CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stanley Black & Decker sees inflation, supply chain problems costing $690 million this year, up to $650 million in 2022

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. sank Thursday, after third-quarter earnings topped expectations but the tools and storage company cut its full-year outlook amid a "dramatic" increase in costs, which is expected to mostly continue next...

