Thursday Afternoon Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: eBay, Hilton, McDonald’s and More

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02EgzT_0cfXmrlq00 Big tech continued its rally into Thursday, and the markets came with it, even withstanding disappointing gross domestic product numbers. According to the report, GDP rose 2.0%, which was weaker than analysts expected, but a strong earnings season seems to prove investors aren’t worried. Big names like Microsoft, Google and more have shirked concerns, and they appear to be driving the market.

24/7 Wall St. is reviewing some big analyst calls seen on Thursday. We have included the latest call on each stock, as well as a recent trading history and the consensus targets among analysts. Note that analyst calls seen earlier in the day were on Avis Budget, Salesforce.com, Teva Pharmaceutical and more.

Boot Barn Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BOOT): UBS reiterated a Neutral rating but raised the price target to $112 from $109. Citigroup reiterated a Buy rating and raised the target price to $126 from $120. Cowen reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the price target from $110 to $125. The 52-week range is $31.21 to $106.93, and the share price is roughly $104.80.

eBay Inc. ( NASDAQ: EBAY ): Stifel reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $80 from $78. BofA Securities reiterated a Neutral rating and raised its target to $79 from $77. Credit Suisse reiterated an Outperform rating and raised its $81 price target to $82. Shares were trading near $72 on Thursday, and the consensus price target is $74.28.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. ( NYSE: HLT ): Raymond James reiterated an Outperform rating and raised the $148 price target to $160. BMO reiterated a Market Perform rating and lifted the price target to $144 from $135. Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating and raised the target price to $169 from $159. Shares were trading near $148 on Thursday, and the consensus target price is $141.28.

McDonald’s Corp. ( NYSE: MCD ): Guggenheim reiterated a Buy rating and raised the price target to $275 from $270. Deutsche Bank reiterated a Buy rating and raised its target to $268 from $265. Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating and raised the $270 price target to $280. The 52-week trading range is $202.73 to $249.95, and the share price is near $245.

Teladoc Health Inc. ( NYSE: TDOC ): Piper Sandler reiterated an Overweight rating, but it cut the price target to $183 from $291. Needham reiterated a Buy rating and lowered its price target to $170 from $205. Citigroup reiterated a Buy rating and cut its $225 price target to $190. Shares were trading around $152, in a 52-week range of $120.67 to $308.00.

Vulcan Materials Co. ( NYSE: VMC ): Wolfe Research initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and a $43 price target. The 52-week trading range is $131.36 to $194.17, and the share price is near $207.61.
Just six stocks make up a quarter of the market capitalization of the S&P 500, and it may behoove investors to double-check portfolios to make sure they are not overexposed. After all, the giants of yesteryear, like Eastman Kodak, are no longer around.

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest continues to boost its stake in Robinhood . Meanwhile, competition between Boeing and Airbus is heating up again.

Business Insider

Cathie Wood Sells Another $94M In Tesla And Buys These Stocks Instead

Popular money manager Cathie Wood’s investment firm Ark Invest sold more shares in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) on Tuesday, booking profit in the stock even as shares of the electric vehicle company fell after days of rising higher. Ark Invest sold 80,100 shares — estimated to be worth $93.87 million —...
Benzinga

Why Is This Ford Analyst Downgrading The Stock?

Ford Motor Co. (NYSE:F) recently wowed the Street with its execution and accelerated transition to electric vehicles. An analyst at Nomura, however, has turned cautious on the legacy automaker. The Ford Analyst: Anindya Das downgraded Ford from Neutral to Reduce, with a price target of $13. The Ford Thesis: Ford's...
Benzinga

Zillow Gr: Q3 Earnings Insights

Zillow Gr (NASDAQ:ZG) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 04:05 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Zillow Gr their estimated earnings by 693.75%, reporting an EPS of $-0.95 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts. Revenue was up $1,080,308,000 from...
Benzinga

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 3, 2021

Benchmark upgraded the previous rating for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) from Hold to Buy. For the third quarter, Devon Energy had an EPS of $1.08, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.07. The current stock performance of Devon Energy shows a 52-week-high of $42.53 and a 52-week-low of $8.67. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $41.98.
Benzinga

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) shares rose 43.61% to $2.02 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:30 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 15.8 million shares, making up 18846.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $39.6 million. Esports Entertainment...
MarketWatch

Zillow is looking to sell off about 7,000 homes, Bloomberg reports, and stock sinks

Shares of Zillow Group Inc. dropped 6.4% in afternoon trading, after Bloomberg reported that the real estate services company was looking to sell off about 7,000 homes. Zillow's Class A shares were down 6.3%. The report comes about two weeks after Bloomber reported that Zillow stopped buying homes because of a bloated backlog, which KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma highlighted on Monday were mostly underwater. In Monday's report, Bloomberg cited people familiar with the matter as saying the company is seeking $2.8 billion for the homes it was looking to sell. Zillow's stock was down 8.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has gained 4.8%.
Benzinga

President And CEO Of Arista Networks Sold $16M In Stock

Jayshree Ullal, President And CEO at Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), made a large insider sell on October 29, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Friday showed that Ullal sold 41,000 shares of Arista Networks at prices ranging from $403.49 to $404.44. The total transaction amounted to $16,563,040.
