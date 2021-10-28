CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Duuuval’s Bold City Bash Concert cancelled due to weather

By Samantha Mathers
Action News Jax
 6 days ago
DUUUVAL BOLD CITY BASH Free concert cancelled due to weather.

Organizers with Duuuval’s Bold City Bash announced they’re canceling Thursday night’s free concert over weather concerns.

Action News Jax

