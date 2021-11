(MADISON, NJ) -- After almost two years of darkness, The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will light up its Main Stage again for the holidays. The company’s long-awaited return to indoor, in-person performances will kick off with an all-new production of A Child’s Christmas in Wales, based on the classic story by Welsh poet Dylan Thomas and adapted for the stage by Jeremy Brooks and Adrian Mitchell. Performances begin December 8 and run through January 2 at the beautiful F.M. Kirby Shakespeare Theatre on the campus of Drew University.

