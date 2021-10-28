Weekend things to do: Witches, mermaids and a $666 cocktail in Delray Beach

Takeshi Kamioka, chef, painter and tattoo artist, of Fort Lauderdale, will be cooking at Rox Fest on Saturday. Carline Jean / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

Halloween on a Sunday just feels right, with two days and nights to test drive costume ideas before the Big Dance (every gathering this weekend has costume potential, if not a mandate). But beware that Monday morning candy hangover.

Friday

Human jack-o-lantern Bert Kreischer (check out the mug on his website, bertbertbert.com ) is at Hard Rock Live 8 p.m. Friday, with scattered tickets left for $40.75 at MyHRL.com . The Palm Beach Improv in West Palm Beach has Comedy Central’s Kelsey Cook , doing four shows Friday-Saturday. She describes herself as “the daughter of an international yo-yo champion and a professional foosball player,” which is a great way to start. Tickets cost $20 at PalmBeachImprov.com .

Instagram-y bar Death or Glory in downtown Delray Beach has something you won’t find anywhere else this weekend: The Devil Made Me Do It cocktail, a luxurious concoction made with top-shelf Mount Gay XO The Peat Smoke Expression rum and served in a smoking caldron big enough for the table. Cost: $666 (you get to take home six Death or Glory pumpkin mugs). Visit Facebook.com/deathorglorybar .

You often can tell a good DJ just by looking at them. DJ Samantha Heart is the host of the rooftop Halloween pool party at the Easton in downtown Fort Lauderdale 8 p.m.-1 a.m. Friday, joined by DJ Urban Brainchild of Revolution 93.5-FM . Admission is free. Visit Facebook.com/DJSamanthaxo .

Boozy ice cream purveyor Tipsy Scoop , pride of Brooklyn, on Friday opens its first South Florida pop-up at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort . During 1-4 p.m. festivities in the Waves Bar & Grill , the first 100 guests get a free scoop. Visit TipsyScoop.com .

Tickets for several upcoming concerts are on sale 10 a.m. Friday: Billy Joel at Hard Rock Live on Jan. 28 (tickets: MyHRL.com ); Styx at Pompano Beach Amphitheater on Feb. 19 ( AXS.com ); guitarist Marcus King at Fort Lauderdale’s Revolution Live on Feb. 20 ( JoinTheRevolution.net ). Tickets also just went on sale for Wu-Tang Clan members GZA, Ghostface Killah and Raekwon at Revolution Live .

Saturday

One of the kitschy-cool events that define the season around here, the 10th annual Witches of Delray charity bike ride returns to downtown Delray Beach 8 a.m. Saturday, the three-mile costumed jaunt running along Atlantic Avenue and A1A before the contests and awards gathering on Old School Square . Registration: $30. The event benefits Achievement Centers for Children & Families . Visit Facebook.com/WitchesOfDelray .

Another distinctive local event is the Haunted Pirate Fest and Mermaid Splash in Boynton Beach , which runs 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday on the library grounds (100 E. Ocean Ave.). Admission is free, and the entertainment on Sunday afternoon includes leading local noisemakers such as the Holidazed, the Flyers and Spred the Dub . And mermaids. Visit BBPpiratefest.com .

Downtown Hollywood ’s annual Hollyweird Festival will fill Hollywood Boulevard between 19th and 20th avenues on Saturday night, with kids’ activities, candy stations and costume contests in multiple age categories from 6 to 9 p.m., before morphing into grown-up affair that runs until 2 a.m. There will be more than $10,000 on the table for the late-night costume competition, so bring you’re A game. Admission is free. Visit HollyweirdFestival.com .

In a spooky coincidence, the Fort Lauderdale Art Walk returns the night before Halloween. On their way through FAT Village and the MASS District on Saturday, the walking dead will find the area transformed into “Night of the Dead,” with music, food, art, trick-or-treating and a costume contest. Visit Facebook.com/MASSDistrict .

Flagler Village hot spot Roxanne’s Liquor Bar & Kitchen will celebrate its first anniversary on Saturday with Rox Fest , a 4 p.m.-close block party featuring local favorites Shwayze , joined by Marcus Amaya, West Grove, DJ Keen One and others. Some of the chefs that take part in Roxanne’s word-of-mouth pop-up series will be cooking, including Robyn Almodovar (“Hell’s Kitchen All-Stars”) and Takeshi Kamioka (food truck Kaminari Ramen). Visit RoxannesFTL.com .

The first-ever collaboration between Big Smoke (an event hosted by Cigar Aficionado magazine) and WhiskyFest (by Whisky Advocate magazine) is a daylong affair on Saturday that will draw nearly 2,000 attendees to the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood . It’s sold out. Because Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show? Visit BigSmokeWhiskyFest.com .

Former NFL player Stephen Tulloch opens a new Circle House Coffee location in Oakland Park (119 W. Oakland Park Blvd.) with a free, family friendly party 4-8 p.m. Saturday to benefit the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation . The event will include food trucks, games, balloon animals and a DJ. Visit CircleHouseCoffee.com .

Country star Luke Combs’ show is a sell-out 7 p.m. Saturday FLA Live Arena in Sunrise (you used to call it the BB&T Center). Good for Combs, one of the good dudes in popular music. Also good for former Cooper City High School marching band member Kurt Ozan , a multi-instrumentalist with Combs’ touring band who will be playing in the arena where he used to wash dishes and sell ice cream. Visit Instagram.com/kurtozan251 .

Not to be confused with Addams Family handyman Thing, Crazy Fingers is one of South Florida’s signature Grateful Dead tribute bands . Their long-running 30th anniversary tour (because 2020 didn’t count) continues with shows 8 p.m. Saturday at Pompano Beach Brewing Co. and 6 p.m. Sunday at the Fish Depot Bar & Grille in Boynton Beach , a few blocks from the Haunted Pirate Fest and Mermaid Splash. Visit CrazyFingers.net .

When the City of Boca Raton reopened Mizner Park Amphitheater at the beginning of October, among the events they were most excited to see come back was the Boca Pumpkin Patch Festival , 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Along with the carnival rides, costume contest and other kid-friendly elements you’d expect, there’s also a wide-ranging menu of pumpkin inspired food and beer. Tickets cost $25 (younger than 3 free) at BocaPumpkinPatch.com .

Sunday

O Cinema South Beach will host a party and screening of “ Rocky Horror Picture Show ,” 7 p.m. Sunday at the open-air, canopy-covered North Beach Bandshell . Beginning with a set from DJ Ruben Pagan , the party is hosted by the draglamorous TP Lords and the demure Candi Dixx . General admission tickets cost $25. First 300 guests receive a free Virgin Kit prop bag. Visit O-cinema.org . As if it need be said, the Faithful Handymen shadowcast troupe will be at their regular spot in Fort Lauderdale’s Gateway Cinema for a prop-enhanced “Rocky” screening at 11:45 p.m. Saturday. Yes, there is a costume contest. Visit FLIFF.com/gateway .

The Wharf in downtown Fort Lauderdale brings three days of masquerading to a close on Sunday with “Wharf Horror Story,” a party in three zones inspired by three seasons of “ American Horror Story ”: Camp Redwood, Freak Show, Aliens and Sea Monsters. Visit Facebook.com/wharfftl .

At Flagler Village hot spot Rhythm & Vine , the all-weekend Legends & Icons costume party reaches its peak on Sunday night under the disco ball. You’re encouraged to draw inspiration from the time when rock stars roamed the Earth. There may be a limit on how many Amy Winehouses they’ll accept. You can never have too many David Bowies. Visit Rhythm-vine.com .

Delray Beach bar Death or Glory will be the setting for costumed happy hour hosted by Salty Dog Paddle 4-7 p.m. Sunday. They want your dog in costume. You, they don’t care so much. Visit Facebook.com/deathorglorybar .

Staff writer Ben Crandell can be reached at bcrandell@sunsentinel.com .