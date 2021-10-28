CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

German on trial for castrating men on his kitchen table

WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvHYf_0cfXli6k00
Germany Amateur Amputations A man accused of murder by omission, left, sits in the courtroom with his lawyer Peter Schnelle before his trial begins, in Munich, Germany. Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. A German electrician went on trial Thursday accused of murder in the death of one man and mutilating several others by performing illegal operations on their genitals. The 66-year-old told a regional court in Munich that he performed the procedures at the men's request. (Sven Hoppe/dpa via AP) (Sven Hoppe)

BERLIN — (AP) — A German electrician went on trial Thursday accused of murder in the death of one man, and mutilating several others by performing illegal operations on their genitals.

The 66-year-old told a regional court in Munich that he performed the procedures at the men's request.

The defendant, whose name wasn't released for privacy reasons, claimed he initially offered sexual services on sado-masochistic websites in order to earn money to pay off debts.

Later, the man allegedly expanded his repertoire by performing operations on his kitchen table in the town of Markt Schwaben, telling his victims that he was a trained medical professional, German news agency dpa reported.

The defendant told the court that he castrated, or partially amputated the genitals of, eight men between July 2018 and March 2020. But he denied responsibility for the death of one man, who died several days after the defendant performed a procedure on him.

The dead man's body was found in a box by police three weeks later.

Prosecutors have charged the defendant with murder for failing to call help in the case of the man who died, and with serious and dangerous bodily harm.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Student admitted in game of truth or dare he killed grandmother, court told

A student confessed to friends during a game of truth or dare his “darkest secret” was that he killed his 94-year-old grandmother in a house fire, a jury has heard. Tiernan Darnton, 20, allegedly made the confession weeks after the funeral of Mary Gregory, who died after a blaze at her bungalow in Heysham, Lancashire in May 2018.Preston Crown Court heard Mrs Gregory, who was a heavy smoker and had dementia, was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation after being found in the property but was pronounced dead at Royal Lancaster Infirmary three days later. David McLachlan QC, prosecuting, told...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

Mother, Daughter Found Stabbed To Death Inside Yonkers Home; Officials Call Scene ‘Horrific’

YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Officials in Yonkers say a mother and daughter were found stabbed to death in their home in a “horrific” scene. The victims appear to have been hoarders, which is making matters worse for investigators. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reports, the house on Shipman Avenue is completely surrounded by piles of garbage, household items and debris. Police say it was a similar scene inside, where two women were found dead Monday afternoon. The victims are a 70-year-old woman, and her 38-year-old daughter. “This is obviously a horrific scene,” said Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano. Police were called to the house Monday after friends...
YONKERS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Kitchen Table#Berlin#Munich#German#Ap#Dpa#The Associated Press
Idaho8.com

Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial has begun. These are the 3 men he shot

The man accused of shooting three people — two fatally — during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year is standing trial this month. Defense lawyers say Kyle Rittenhouse, then 17, was acting in self-defense last August when he shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, and Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and injured Gaige Grosskreutz, now 27.
KENOSHA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
WGAU

Mississippi woman accused in murder-for-hire plot

PELAHATCHIE, Miss — A Mississippi woman is accused of trying to hire someone in a murder-for-hire plot, federal prosecutors said. Jessica Leeann Sledge, 39, of Pelahatchie, was arrested Tuesday and charged with the use of an interstate commerce facility in the commission of murder-for-hire, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WGAU

EXPLAINER: Rittenhouse plane part of widespread surveillance

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Prosecutors working to convict Kyle Rittenhouse in the shootings of three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin have introduced as evidence surveillance video taken from an FBI airplane circling thousands of feet above the chaos. Rittenhouse killed Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber...
MADISON, WI
KGET

Food delivery driver shot while trying to fill order in L.A. County

LA MIRADA, Calif. (KTLA) — A female food delivery driver was shot while apparently trying to fill an order in the La Mirada area late Tuesday. Buena Park police initially received a call of a gunshot wound victim near the intersection of Orangethorpe and Knott avenues about 11:40 p.m., Sgt. Bret Carter said.   Arriving […]
LA MIRADA, CA
104.1 WIKY

Jury seated in trial of men accused of murdering Ahmaud Arbery

(GLYNN COUNTY, Ga.) — A jury was impaneled on Wednesday to decide the fate of three white Georgia men accused of chasing down and killing Ahmaud Arbery, a 25-year-old Black man who prosecutors allege was just out for a Sunday jog in 2020 when he was attacked. Opening statements in...
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
The Independent

Mother of murdered sisters tells Met Police to ‘get the rot out’ after officers admit taking photos of bodies

The mother of two murdered women whose bodies were photographed by Metropolitan Police officers has told the force to “get the rot out once and for all”.Mina Smallman, a retired Anglican priest, said Scotland Yard’s apologies for the handling of her daughters’ disappearance and officers’ subsequent actions was “too little, too late”.Speaking outside the Old Bailey, she said: “You need to drill down and get the rot out once and for all. You are not above the law, you are not going to be protected.”Asked if the Metropolitan Police commissioner should resign Ms Smallman said it was not the “right...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man ‘shocked’ as house he owned for 30 years sold without his knowledge

A man was shocked to discover the house he had owned for 30 years had been sold without his knowledge while he was working away.Reverend Mike Hall had been in North Wales when he received a phone call from neighbours in August who told him someone had turned the lights on inside the property in Luton.He drove back early the following morning to find the locks had been changed at his terraced home, which had been completely stripped of all furnishings, and a builder working inside.Mr Hall called the police but the builder went to fetch the new owner’s...
ECONOMY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
13K+
Followers
37K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy