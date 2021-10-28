Featured Athlete: Chance Moore

For our Student Athlete of the Week program, we head to the east side and meet two students from Ellet CLC. Cameron Tucker, class of 2022, captain of the Ellet Lady Orangemen soccer team. Cameron excels in the classroom and on soccer field. She is ranked #1 in her senior class and is a member of National Honors Society. Cameron led the Lady Orangemen to a record of 16-2-1 this season and their fourth consecutive City Series Championship. Cameron is the only player in our program’s history to be named team captain for three seasons. She’s the all-time leader in assists and her leadership helped the program become very competitive in Division 1. She was recently named to the 2022 Greater Akron Senior All Star team. Mason Collier will earn his third letter for the Ellet Orangemen football team in 2021. As a senior, he served as one of the on-field captains, and his play on the field earned him an All-City recognition. His leadership on the field, the locker room, and in the classroom are examples of what a quality young man he has become. Mason is also a manager of a local food establishment in the Ellet community. The Student Athlete of the Week segment is powered by NECA-IBEW and Akron Children’s Hospital.

