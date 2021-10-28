CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Featured Athlete: Chance Moore

Cover picture for the articleMoore: “I am preparing for state by running hard during practices. I am also taking multiple days of recovery when it is closer to race time.”. Wingspan: What has been the highlight of your season?. Moore: “The highlight of my season so far has been getting my personal record...

libertywingspan.com

Two Redhawk athletes race into state meet

Two athletes from the boys’ cross country team, juniors Andrew Jauregui and Chance Moore, qualified for state at the UIL 5A Region 2 Championship on Thursday. “Even before the season I was coming in really determined,” Moore said. “I practiced a lot more over the summer than I usually do.”
SPORTS
