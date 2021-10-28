CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Mustard Enlists Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai, Swae Lee to Join Macy Gray, Chris Paul in Animated Movie 'Sneaks'

By Angelique Jackson
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe voice cast of the animated movie “Sneaks” is shaping up, thanks to multi-platinum and Grammy-winning producer and artist Mustard. Mustard, who serves as executive music producer on the family film, has enlisted his frequent collaborators and fellow chart-topping and award-winning musicians Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai, Swae Lee to join Macy...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

Travis Scott’s 2021 Rolling Loud NYC Set Was a Moment of Redemption on Day 3

There was no other way to end an insane weekend full of music, mosh pits, surprise moments and more than having the king of Rolling Loud, Travis Scott, close out day three on Saturday (Oct. 30) at Citi Field in Queen, New York. The last time LaFlame hit the Rolling Loud stage in the Big Apple, he blew out his knee and finished the show on one leg in 2019. It was a courageous effort, but Scott knew he needed to redeem himself and run that one back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Watch Kanye West Perform at Sunday Service with Justin Bieber, Roddy Ricch, and More

Kanye West is currently putting on his longest performance since Donda dropped—and it’s not just him performing. West, alongside Justin Bieber, Roddy Ricch, a choir of children and his own Sunday Service choir, kicked off a rooftop Sunday Service performance on Halloween—sharing interpolations of cuts off his latest studio album. The event was announced to kick off at 3 p.m. and was streamable on Triller and Fite TV, at a price of $10 to stream.
MUSIC
blackchronicle.com

Saweetie Clears Up Rumors She’s Dating Roddy Ricch

Friday Saweetie stepped out to enjoy some sports. Specifically, the Los Angeles Lakers game against the Phoenix Suns. Sharp eyed fans spotted the Bay Area beauty sitting beside none other than rapper Roddy Ricch and folks were off to the races speculating the pair might be dating. Y’all… There are...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Macy Gray
Person
Laurence Fishburne
Person
Ella Mai
Person
Chris Paul
Person
Jeremy Ross
Person
Swae Lee
Person
Bobbito Garcia
Person
Roddy Ricch
hotnewhiphop.com

Roddy Ricch Celebrates His Own Birthday By Giving His Dad A Porsche 911 Turbo S

He got that Porsche, with the frog eyes. Roddy Ricch turned 23 last week, but instead of receiving gifts, he decided to give some away instead. The Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial rapper gifted his dad a silver Porsche 911 Turbo S for his birthday, posting a picture of his dad beaming standing next to the beauty on his Instagram story. "Got pops that 911 Porche Turbo S for my birthday I LOVE YOU 4L," he wrote.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Pressa Shares "Gardner Express" Deluxe Edition Featuring Coi Leray, Swae Lee, Rowdy Rebel, & More

Pressa has already established himself as a legend in the streets of Toronto, but he's just getting started in the USA. The 25-year-old rapper has been teasing the deluxe edition of his project Gardner Express for much of the year, touching on what fans could expect during his Rise & Grind interview a few weeks ago. On Wednesday, he finally came through with the deluxe, adding five songs to the tracklist, including new features from Swae Lee and Rowdy Rebel.
MUSIC
hotnewhiphop.com

Saweetie Denies Roddy Ricch Dating Rumors After Fans Jump To Conclusions

Saweetie called out fans for assuming that she is dating Roddy Ricch, solely because the two were spotted side-by-side at the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Phoenix Suns, Friday night. "So avoid sitting next to men in public places otherwise the world assumes y’all are dating … got it,"...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Film#Join Macy Gray#Nba#Oxford#Cinema Gypsy Productions#Lengi Studios#Cinema Gypsy
XXL Mag

XXXTentacion Song Plays at His Father’s Wedding Ceremony – Watch

XXXTentacion’s father posted a beautiful video that will touch your hearts. Last Tuesday (Oct. 26), X’s father, Dwayne Onfroy, hopped on his Instagram account and shared a video of his 2019 wedding ceremony to his now-wife, Yanique Onfroy, in celebration of their second wedding anniversary. Dwayne tied the knot with his wife a year after the death of his son who was fatally killed in an armed robbery attempt on June 18, 2018.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Listen to Majid Jordan’s New Album ‘Wildest Dreams’ f/ Drake, Diddy, and Swae Lee

The countdown is over. Majid Jordan has finally released their much-anticipated studio album, Wildest Dreams. The OVO duo—made up of singer Majid Al Maskati and producer Jordan Ullman—announced the project in the first week of October, nearly four years after dropping their previous album, The Space Between. In an interview...
MUSIC
imdb.com

Chris Pratt to Voice Garfield in Upcoming Animated Movie

Finally, a Monday that Garfield can feel good about. On the lasagna-loving cat’s least favorite day of the week, Chris Pratt has been set to voice the famous feline in a new animated feature film. Alcon Entertainment is producing the movie, with Sony Pictures on board to release Garfield’s latest...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Pressa Stays "Cool, Calm & Collected" With Swae Lee

This morning (Nov. 3), Pressa released the deluxe version to his December 2020 EP Gardner Express. The original project contained seven tracks with features notable from Sheff G and Jackboy. The deluxe adds seven new tracks, tapping Rowdy Rebel for a feature as well as Swae Lee for the song "Cool, Calm & Collected."
MUSIC
rolling out

Boosie arrested in Atlanta

Boosie Badazz was arrested after he was allegedly involved in a brawl and destruction of property while performing at State Farm Arena in Atlanta over the weekend. Boosie, 38, was taken into custody on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021, after a police investigation of the fracas that popped off just moments after the rapper took the stage during the Legendz of the Streetz Tour. He was performing on the bill with the likes of Rick Ross, 2 Chainz, Fabolous, Gucci Mane, Lil Kim, Trina and others.
ATLANTA, GA
E! News

Nick Cannon Says Mariah Carey Is "Still Mad" He Bought This Gift for Their Twins Against Her Wishes

Mariah Carey apparently was not enjoying a sweet fantasy after Nick Cannon gave their twins a certain birthday gift this year. On Thursday, Oct. 7, a preview clip from his daytime talk show Nick Cannon showed the 41-year-old host of The Masked Singer revealing that ex-wife Mariah wasn't pleased when he went behind her back to buy cell phones for their twins Moroccan and Monroe to celebrate their 10th birthday in April. Nick and Mariah finalized their divorce in 2016, and he has since welcomed five children from other relationships.
CELEBRITIES
Texas Monthly

Megan Thee Stallion’s New Popeyes Hottie Sauce Doesn’t Quite Bring the Heat

I didn’t expect it to be such a challenge to get my hands on Megan Thee Stallion’s new hot sauce. Last week, the Houston rapper announced on social media that “Thee Mf Hot Girl has her very own HOTTIE SAUCE,” which launched at all Popeyes locations on October 19. Hot Girl Meg is following a recent trend of celebrities collaborating with fast-food chains, like Travis Scott and his popular quarter-pounder, fries with barbecue sauce, and Sprite combo at McDonald’s. Rather than remixing a few items, Megan released a limited-edition sauce of her own, aptly named “Hottie Sauce.” The collaboration doesn’t stop at the drive-through—it also includes spicy merch like chicken-shaped dog toys and a flame-broiled bikini, and a joint six-figure donation from the star and Popeyes to local nonprofit Houston Random Acts of Kindness. Other artists may have peddled a burger or two before her, but Megan isn’t stopping with one sauce. She’s now a franchise owner who will be opening her own Popeyes locations. Just as she did with Houston rap, Megan is elevating this new (and kind of bizarre, if we’re being honest) marketing trend to another level.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

300 Entertainment, Record Label of Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, Reportedly Seeking to Sell For $400 Million USD

300 Entertainment, the home of artists like Megan Thee Stallion and Young Thug, is reportedly looking to go on sale. According to Bloomberg, a source claims that the record label is “exploring a sale” and is expecting to sell for at least $400 million USD. Although nothing is confirmed as of writing, Quality Control Music CEO and co-founder Pierre “Pee” Thomas already threw his hat in the ring, tweeting, “I Wanna Buy @300 My Bankers On Deck. Let’s Have The Conversation.”
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy