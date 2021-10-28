Mustard Enlists Roddy Ricch, Ella Mai, Swae Lee to Join Macy Gray, Chris Paul in Animated Movie 'Sneaks'

I didn’t expect it to be such a challenge to get my hands on Megan Thee Stallion’s new hot sauce. Last week, the Houston rapper announced on social media that “Thee Mf Hot Girl has her very own HOTTIE SAUCE,” which launched at all Popeyes locations on October 19. Hot Girl Meg is following a recent trend of celebrities collaborating with fast-food chains, like Travis Scott and his popular quarter-pounder, fries with barbecue sauce, and Sprite combo at McDonald’s. Rather than remixing a few items, Megan released a limited-edition sauce of her own, aptly named “Hottie Sauce.” The collaboration doesn’t stop at the drive-through—it also includes spicy merch like chicken-shaped dog toys and a flame-broiled bikini, and a joint six-figure donation from the star and Popeyes to local nonprofit Houston Random Acts of Kindness. Other artists may have peddled a burger or two before her, but Megan isn’t stopping with one sauce. She’s now a franchise owner who will be opening her own Popeyes locations. Just as she did with Houston rap, Megan is elevating this new (and kind of bizarre, if we’re being honest) marketing trend to another level.

