Squid Game isn't the only South Korean drama series dominating Netflix right now. Another show, titled My Name, has climbed its way up the charts and we can understand why, because it looks seriously gripping. The series follows a young woman named Yoon Ji-woo (played by Han So-hee), who witnesses her father get murdered right before her eyes and tries to solve the case by joining a police force under a fake name. However, in her search, Ji-woo follows the direction of a crime boss who runs a drug cartel, and she may soon discover that she's gotten herself in over her head.

