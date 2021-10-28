CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Iran to resume nuclear talks in November

By Email
Wiscnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe talks with six major powers will resume...

www.wiscnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shropshire Star

Truss warns Iran to ‘meaningfully’ engage in nuclear deal talks or face action

The Foreign Secretary raised the prospect of further sanctions amid concerns over the country’s escalation of uranium enrichment. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned Iran that “all options are on the table” if it fails to “meaningfully” engage in talks over its nuclear programme. Amid concerns over the country’s escalation...
WORLD
New York Post

US calls on North Korea to stop missile tests, resume nuclear talks

A US diplomat urged North Korea to end its test-firing of missiles and return to the weapons talks, saying the launches are “counterproductive” to denuclearizing the Korean peninsula. Sung Kim met with South Korea officials about President Kim Jong Un’s recent missile tests and told reporters on Sunday that the...
U.S. POLITICS
foreigndesknews.com

Saudi Foreign Minister, US Special Envoy to Iran Discuss Nuclear Talks

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al-Saud and US Special Envoy for Iran Robert Malley met in Riyadh on Wednesday to discuss the Iranian nuclear talks, the state news agency SPA said. Prince Faisal and Malley, who earlier visited Qatar on a regional tour to coordinate with Gulf allies,...
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

Russia cuts gas to Europe and amasses military on western borders

Russia dramatically cut its gas supply to Europe as it amassed troops on its western borders, triggering a response from the US military. State-controlled Gazprom has halved its supply to Ukraine since Monday after cutting gas completely to a pipeline through Poland. The move has been seen as the Kremlin’s...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran#European Union#Eu
Wiscnews.com

China, Russia urge UNSC to end key sanctions on North Korea

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China and Russia are urging the U.N. Security Council to end a host of sanctions against North Korea including a ban on exports of seafood and textiles, a cap on imports of refined petroleum products and a prohibition on its citizens working overseas and sending home their earnings.
POLITICS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
townandcountrymag.com

Prince Charles Tells President Joe Biden That The Queen Was "Very Disappointed Not to Come" to COP26

The United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP26, is well underway in Glasgow, and it's no surprise that Prince Charles has been particularly active in engaging with the delegates. A longtime environmental activist, Charles gave a speech at the summit yesterday saying that climate change and biodiversity loss, "pose an even greater existential threat," than the pandemic, "to the extent that we have to put ourselves on what might be called a war-like footing."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Iranian gunboats point machine guns, swarm US warship

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Last week, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed gunboats in the Sea of Oman and swarmed around the U.S. Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68). Footage of the encounter was...
MILITARY
The Guardian

Could China ever invade Taiwan – and what would happen next?

With a record number of Chinese fighters flying sorties in Taiwan’s air defence zone in October, and rhetoric on all sides becoming more heated, many observers say the past few weeks have been the most tense in the region for decades. How serious is the prospect of an attempt by Beijing to take back the island that it has claimed since 1949 – and would an attack draw the US into a major international conflict?
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden says there is ‘no need’ for ‘physical conflict’ with China despite rising tensions

President Joe Biden said there will be no need for the US to engage in a “physical conflict” with China and he does not worry about one starting despite rising tensions between Washington and Beijing. Speaking at a news conference on Tuesday prior to departing the Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow, Mr Biden was asked if the potential for armed conflict between the two world powers had grown because of recent Chinese weapons tests, including one of a hypersonic missile last month.Mr Biden replied: “Am I worried about an armed conflict or some that accidentally occurring with China? No,...
U.S. POLITICS
honknews.com

U.S. States to Start Distributing of Stimulus Checks

State governments in the United States are now responsible for their inhabitants’ welfare, after the federal government’s decision not to provide another stimulus check to citizens. While the federal government stepped in during the pandemic’s early stages, it is now up to states to give further economic help to families...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

Biden arrives back in Washington to a political nightmare

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday received an unwelcome wake up call for his still-new presidency as the Democrat arrived back in Washington from a European excursion suddenly facing a transformed political landscape. Republican Glenn Youngkin's projected victory over Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, which Biden won...
WASHINGTON STATE
Washington Post

There’s an option on Taiwan

Contrary to the Oct. 27 news headline “U.S. has few options if China were to seize islands administered by Taiwan,” the United States can radically reduce the odds of this occurring. China has an enormous appetite for annexing territory that tragically included Tibet, and we need to make it clear that annexing Taiwan or its islands is unacceptable. We are not doing that. The danger is that Chinese President Xi Jinping will underestimate our resolve if in fact we are resolved to protect Taiwan and its islands from invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
smcm.edu

Taiwan and China: On the Brink of War??

Provocative Chinese military flights near Taiwan recently have raised tension in the Taiwan Strait and drawn international concern (and the attention of John Oliver, who covered this on his Oct. 24th show). Is this a harbinger of a Chinese attack? If not, what is going on now between China and Taiwan? Is China’s Xi Jinping talking of “peaceful reunification” while preparing for future war? What does this mean for the U.S.?
POLITICS
USNI News

China and Russia Are Waging Irregular Warfare Against the United States: It is Time for a U.S. Global Response, Led by Special Operations Command

America’s adversaries already are fighting a sophisticated, enduring, low-intensity war against the United States and its allies. China and Russia’s ongoing campaigns demand the United States restructure its agencies, strategies, policies, and resources to better employ irregular warfare (IW) and meet the challenge. The U.S. government’s current approach to strategic competition is problematic, but there are military, technological, interagency, and combined approaches that would enable the nation to stay ahead of its adversaries and keep competition from escalating to kinetic warfare. Fortunately, the Department of Defense has a large, capable organization, with forces deployed around the world, that can employ IW to prevail in great power competition (GPC): U.S. Special Operations Forces (SOF).
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy