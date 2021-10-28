CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Robert Saleh’s defense needs to step up, fast

By DJ Bien-Aime II, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 6 days ago

Early in the season, the Jets defense made Gang Green competitive as the offense was figuring out their first half woes.

But recently, opposing offenses have shredded them like a student tearing up a quiz with an F on it.

In the past two games the Jets have allowed 551 yards to the Patriots and 450 to the Falcons. Neither of those teams have a top-10 offense either.

Robert Saleh pinpointed the struggles at the line of scrimmage as why the Jets defense has slipped.

“It starts up front, it’ll always start up front. We got to dominate and dominate the line of scrimmage. And then from there, we just got to keep our feet in the ground and play fast. It really is that simple. It’s win one-on-one battles, pressure the quarterback, win in the run game,” he said. “The Atlanta game, they did a really nice job getting rid of the ball quickly. It felt like we adjusted in the second half, just didn’t finish. Last game, everything fell off, which I’ve been a part of those, it just happens. It’s a prideful group. D-line will get going this week, linebackers get back C.J. (Mosley). So, hopefully we get some stability in there and we get a chance to go play.”

Next team coming into New Jersey is the Bengals and their offense is prolific. They’re averaging 27 points per game, seventh most in the NFL and they’re led by a budding star at quarterback.

Joe Burrow is balling right now, completing 68% of his passes for 1,956 yards with 17 touchdowns. Both rank top six in the NFL.  Last week Burrow threw for 416 yards with three touchdowns in the Bengals’ 41-17 domination over the Ravens.

They also have a strong running game with running back Joe Mixon, who’s third in the NFL in rushing yards with 539.

Slowing that dynamic offense starts with the front seven.

The Jets’ talented defensive line hasn’t played up to their standards in the last two weeks as the Falcons and Patriots have rushed for over 100 yards. It’s not all on the defensive line; the linebackers have to be better at filling the gaps to stop the runs also.

The pass rush hasn’t been able to generate any sacks in the past two weeks or many pressures. In the last two games, the quarterbacks have combined for 88 dropbacks and the Jets have created only 16 total pressures.

The defensive line is better than what they’ve shown of late. John Franklin-Myers gave credit to the offensive schemes.

“They’re doing a good job of slowing us down, doing some of the traps in the drawers and the screens taking us out of the game,” Franklin-Myers said. “But as a defensive line, we know we have to just make more effort plays and we have to overcome that.”

The unit will have to pressure Burrow to throw him off his game. The former No. 1 overall pick is completing 57% of his passes with a passer rating of 77 when under pressure.

But when Burrow isn’t pressured, he is destroying defenses. He’s thrown 16 touchdowns to six interceptions, completing 71% of his passes with a passer rating of 116.

One reason why is because the receiving corps is elite. The Bengals have a talented trio of receivers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.

“This receiving corps, without question, is very very talented,” Saleh said. “It’s their third year in the system, Ja’Marr has really unlocked the entire group, the tight end, the running back, Boyd, Higgins, it’s talented. And they’re playing very, very fast because they’ve been together so long.”

The Jets will have fits defending Chase, who is playing like one of the best receivers in all of football. He’s second in the NFL in with 754 yards, and six touchdowns. Last week he had eight catches for 201 yards and a touchdown. And a plethora of his production came against former All-Pro corner Marlon Humphrey.

Bryce Hall, who has flashed potential to be a No. 1 corner, is relishing the opportunity to be matched with Chase.

“I know he’s having a heck of a year,” Hall said. “Just looking forward to the opportunity. That’s what you dream of when you play in the NFL, is to be able to have these moments, these opportunities. Ton of respect for him for what he’s doing.”

The side of the ball that was heavily praised earlier needs to snap out of this funk. That’s the only way the Jets have a chance to compete this Sunday when backup Mike White is under center.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Robert Saleh downplays larger-than-life Bill Belichick mystique

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — For 20 years, they have been the standard by which the Jets have been measured. And for nearly all those two decades, the Jets have come up hopelessly short. Since Bill Belichick and Tom Brady began their historic collaboration in 2001, when they won their first...
NFL
chatsports.com

Robert Saleh sees reason for optimism with Jets' struggling run game

Jets running back Michael Carter is tackled during the first half of an NFL game between the Jets and the Falcons at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London on Oct. 10. Credit: AP/Ian Walton. Robert Saleh thinks it’s a matter of time. While the first five games of the season...
NFL
Daily News

Robert Saleh: Time for Jets to ‘put up or shut up’ with slow starts on offense

Robert Saleh feels good about the changes the offense have made during the bye that could jumpstart the offense, especially the first quarter woes. But Saleh knows it’s time for noticeable improvement from an offense that has struggled tremendously in the first quarter, netting a total of 79 yards on the season. “We felt good about it. Obviously we’ll see Sunday,” Saleh said. “Got to put up or ...
NFL
FanSided

NY Jets: Robert Saleh provides Mekhi Becton injury update

In a press conference on Monday, NY Jets head coach Robert Saleh spoke positively about left tackle Mekhi Becton's return to the starting lineup. Currently on injured reserve, Becton suffered a knee injury in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers. Though initial reports suggested that Becton would recover in four to eight weeks, heading into Week 7, Saleh said Becton is still "a few weeks away" from rejoining the team.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Daily News

Woody Johnson still has confidence in Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh

Despite the Patriots 54-13 obliteration of the Jets in Week 7, Jets owner Woody Johnson still believes in the organization’s new infrastructure. “I have unwavering, steadfast confidence in Joe [Douglas], Robert [Saleh] and the coaching staff,” Johnson said Tuesday. “I’ve been around for going on 22 years, with my little absence that I had recently, and this is a good group. So we will get it ...
NFL
elitesportsny.com

Robert Saleh believes Jets can still progress in Zach Wilson’s absence

The Jets have lost quarterback Zach Wilson for the time being due to a knee injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss. This past Sunday wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for the New York Jets. Not only did the team suffer a blowout 54-13 loss to the Patriots, but Gang Green also witnessed its starting quarterback go down with a scary-looking injury.
NFL
New York Post

Jets coach Robert Saleh won’t throw tantrum: ‘These are grown men’

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Robert Saleh prides himself on staying positive. That’s going to be hard to do after the 54-13 shellacking the Jets took on Sunday from the Patriots. But don’t expect Saleh to start knocking tables over and screaming at his players. That’s not his style. Asked if he thinks he needs to kick his team in the butt after Sunday’s performance, Saleh said no.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryce Hall
Person
Ja'marr Chase
New York Post

Jets’ Robert Saleh unlikely to change coin-toss philosophy

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Robert Saleh has won the opening coin toss three times in his first year as head coach of the Jets, and he has chosen to defer each time. But with his offense struggling to get started, would he consider electing to receive to open the game to possibly jump-start the offense?
NFL
Newsday

Jets Q&A: Is it time for Robert Saleh to put people on alert?

Does Robert Saleh need to start getting angry and put people on alert after this performance?. Probably, but that’s not Saleh’s style. He’s an upbeat, optimistic person and he doesn’t like to scream. He did show some fire and cursed a few times in the news conference after the Jets were blasted, 54-13, by New England, but he said he won’t change how he treats his players.
NFL
New York Post

Jets report card: Kudos to Robert Saleh

Grading the Jets’ 34-31 win over the Bengals on Sunday. The Jets rolled to 511 total yards, the most they have had in three seasons. They did it with backup QB Mike White (37-for-45, 405 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs) having the best game a Jets quarterback has had in quite a while. RB Michael Carter (15 rushes, 77 yards, 1 TD; 9 catches, 95 yards) was tough to take down for the Bengals and kept them on their heels. The offensive line had one of its better days, giving White time to operate and clearing some holes in the run game.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#American Football#Jets#Gang Green#Patriots
newyorkjets.com

Robert Saleh After Jets' Loss to Patriots: 'We've Got to Be Better'

Robert Saleh, who has been an example of cool, calm and collectedness as the Jets' first-year head coach, didn't raise his voice or spit out his answers in talking with reporters following the Jets' 54-13 loss to New England at Gillette Stadium. Which made the emotion in his speaking voice...
NFL
USA Today

Robert Saleh ignoring the 'noise' as Jets trade rumors swirl

With the trade deadline approaching and the 1-4 Jets looking like sellers, Robert Saleh is starting to face questions about his team’s plans. The Jets could trade a handful of veterans before the Nov. 2 deadline, but Saleh is not focused on potential changes. That’s for GM Joe Douglas to worry about.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
National football post

Jets owners has ‘unwavering’ support for Robert Saleh

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson on Tuesday threw his “unwavering” support behind coach Robert Saleh and general manager Joe Douglas despite the team’s 1-5 record. Johnson made the comments from the NFL owners’ meetings in Manhattan in the aftermath of the Jets’ 54-13 loss to the New England Patriots.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Robert Saleh has affinity for Justin Hardee, special teams gunners

Robert Saleh’s “all gas, no brake” mantra perfectly sums up the way he approaches coaching and what he likes to see out of his players. Saleh has long been known as a coach who brings the juice on a daily basis. His energy on the sideline is prevalent and it has a tendency to rub off on his players. Those who get after it on every play catch Saleh’s eye and earn his respect, whether that player lines up on offense, defense or special teams.
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Jets owner endorses GM Joe Douglas, head coach Robert Saleh

The Jets hit another low this past Sunday. Not only did they get blown out by their divisional rival, but they also lost rookie quarterback Zach Wilson for the next few weeks. While no one in New York is happy with the team’s 1-5 record, owner Woody Johnson told reporters that he continues to have faith in general manager Joe Douglas and coach Robert Saleh.
NFL
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
4K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy