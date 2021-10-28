Robert Saleh’s defense needs to step up, fast

Early in the season, the Jets defense made Gang Green competitive as the offense was figuring out their first half woes.

But recently, opposing offenses have shredded them like a student tearing up a quiz with an F on it.

In the past two games the Jets have allowed 551 yards to the Patriots and 450 to the Falcons. Neither of those teams have a top-10 offense either.

Robert Saleh pinpointed the struggles at the line of scrimmage as why the Jets defense has slipped.

“It starts up front, it’ll always start up front. We got to dominate and dominate the line of scrimmage. And then from there, we just got to keep our feet in the ground and play fast. It really is that simple. It’s win one-on-one battles, pressure the quarterback, win in the run game,” he said. “The Atlanta game, they did a really nice job getting rid of the ball quickly. It felt like we adjusted in the second half, just didn’t finish. Last game, everything fell off, which I’ve been a part of those, it just happens. It’s a prideful group. D-line will get going this week, linebackers get back C.J. (Mosley). So, hopefully we get some stability in there and we get a chance to go play.”

Next team coming into New Jersey is the Bengals and their offense is prolific. They’re averaging 27 points per game, seventh most in the NFL and they’re led by a budding star at quarterback.

Joe Burrow is balling right now, completing 68% of his passes for 1,956 yards with 17 touchdowns. Both rank top six in the NFL. Last week Burrow threw for 416 yards with three touchdowns in the Bengals’ 41-17 domination over the Ravens.

They also have a strong running game with running back Joe Mixon, who’s third in the NFL in rushing yards with 539.

Slowing that dynamic offense starts with the front seven.

The Jets’ talented defensive line hasn’t played up to their standards in the last two weeks as the Falcons and Patriots have rushed for over 100 yards. It’s not all on the defensive line; the linebackers have to be better at filling the gaps to stop the runs also.

The pass rush hasn’t been able to generate any sacks in the past two weeks or many pressures. In the last two games, the quarterbacks have combined for 88 dropbacks and the Jets have created only 16 total pressures.

The defensive line is better than what they’ve shown of late. John Franklin-Myers gave credit to the offensive schemes.

“They’re doing a good job of slowing us down, doing some of the traps in the drawers and the screens taking us out of the game,” Franklin-Myers said. “But as a defensive line, we know we have to just make more effort plays and we have to overcome that.”

The unit will have to pressure Burrow to throw him off his game. The former No. 1 overall pick is completing 57% of his passes with a passer rating of 77 when under pressure.

But when Burrow isn’t pressured, he is destroying defenses. He’s thrown 16 touchdowns to six interceptions, completing 71% of his passes with a passer rating of 116.

One reason why is because the receiving corps is elite. The Bengals have a talented trio of receivers in Ja’Marr Chase, Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins.

“This receiving corps, without question, is very very talented,” Saleh said. “It’s their third year in the system, Ja’Marr has really unlocked the entire group, the tight end, the running back, Boyd, Higgins, it’s talented. And they’re playing very, very fast because they’ve been together so long.”

The Jets will have fits defending Chase, who is playing like one of the best receivers in all of football. He’s second in the NFL in with 754 yards, and six touchdowns. Last week he had eight catches for 201 yards and a touchdown. And a plethora of his production came against former All-Pro corner Marlon Humphrey.

Bryce Hall, who has flashed potential to be a No. 1 corner, is relishing the opportunity to be matched with Chase.

“I know he’s having a heck of a year,” Hall said. “Just looking forward to the opportunity. That’s what you dream of when you play in the NFL, is to be able to have these moments, these opportunities. Ton of respect for him for what he’s doing.”

The side of the ball that was heavily praised earlier needs to snap out of this funk. That’s the only way the Jets have a chance to compete this Sunday when backup Mike White is under center.