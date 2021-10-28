CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Arkansas state senator resigns, takes lobbying role

By Heath Higgs
FOX 16 News
 6 days ago

SPRINGDALE, Ark. ( KNWA/KFTA ) — An Arkansas state senator from Springdale announced his resignation on Thursday.

Lance Eads, a Republican who represented District 7, which includes Springdale, Johnson, Goshen, and Elkins, announced the move in a Facebook post.

State Senator Lance Eads (Dist. 7-R)

“A private sector opportunity has developed for me, one that will allow me to continue to serve the public good,” Eads said in a Facebook post announcing his resignation .

Eads is joining Capitol Consulting Firm (CCF) as a senior consultant, according to a release from the firm on Thursday. His primary focus, according to the release, will be “client relations, federal lobbying, and political consulting.”

“I’m excited to join the team at CCF,” Eads said. “They’ve proven their ability to be effective at the Capitol and I look forward to helping grow the practice and serving our great clients.”

Eads chaired the Senate Rules, Resolutions and Memorials Committee and was a member of the Senate Education Committee, the Senate Transportation, Technology and Legislative Affairs Committee, the Joint Energy Committee, the Joint Budget Committee and the Legislative Council.

He served in the House of Representatives for two years before being elected to the Senate in 2016.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 4

Billie Drew
6d ago

the problem with politics is the Lobbyist. I can tell you they are not lobbying for the working class. because their pockets don't get filled by the working class. they buy and own politicians to do the Companies bidding.

Reply
7
