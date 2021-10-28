Shooting in south Colorado Springs under investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning south of downtown.

CSPD confirmed that officers were involved in the shooting with a suspect near Hunter and S. Corona avenues, which is just east of the S. Nevada Ave. corridor.

A police spokesperson says officers responded to a report of "shots fired" and found a suspect who "ran all over the area." During a news conference at around noon, police said the suspect had fired into an occupied vehicle and then ran away before officers found him. The suspect then allegedly pointed a gun at officers before being shot. It's not clear if the suspect ever fired his gun, according to police.

The suspect hasn't been identified, but he was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police say they'll be at the scene for a while throughout Thursday and they asked people to avoid the area of S. Nevada Ave. near Brookside Street. Police officers also blocked off a restaurant center near Brookside Street, but it's unclear if any of the restaurants were involved.

With shootings involving the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be leading the investigation.

Investigators at the scene told KRDO that two CSPD officers were involved in the shooting, and they've been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

