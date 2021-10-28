CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

Shooting in south Colorado Springs under investigation

By Andrew McMillan
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K7ib0_0cfXiNaY00

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning south of downtown.

CSPD confirmed that officers were involved in the shooting with a suspect near Hunter and S. Corona avenues, which is just east of the S. Nevada Ave. corridor.

A police spokesperson says officers responded to a report of "shots fired" and found a suspect who "ran all over the area." During a news conference at around noon, police said the suspect had fired into an occupied vehicle and then ran away before officers found him. The suspect then allegedly pointed a gun at officers before being shot. It's not clear if the suspect ever fired his gun, according to police.

The suspect hasn't been identified, but he was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police say they'll be at the scene for a while throughout Thursday and they asked people to avoid the area of S. Nevada Ave. near Brookside Street. Police officers also blocked off a restaurant center near Brookside Street, but it's unclear if any of the restaurants were involved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VZUzK_0cfXiNaY00

With shootings involving the Colorado Springs Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office will be leading the investigation.

Investigators at the scene told KRDO that two CSPD officers were involved in the shooting, and they've been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

The post Shooting in south Colorado Springs under investigation appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect shot by Colorado Springs Police dies from injuries

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The 30-year-old man who was shot by Colorado Springs Police during an incident near S. Nevada Ave. last week has died from his injuries, according to investigators. The shooting happened last Thursday, when people reported that a suspect was "firing rounds from a handgun into an occupied vehicle in a The post Suspect shot by Colorado Springs Police dies from injuries appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two men dead after overnight shooting in east Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Two men are dead following a shooting on the east side of Colorado Springs, not far from the airport, according to Colorado Springs Police. Officers were responding to a report of a shooting in the area on the 4000 block of Fountain Springs Grove. When they arrived they found the two The post Two men dead after overnight shooting in east Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Fatal crash shuts down Drennan and Marksheffel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- One person has died from a car crash southeast of Colorado Springs airport Wednesday morning, according to Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD). At approximately 6:57 a.m., CSPD responded to a car crash at Drennan and Marksheffel. Both directions of Marksheffel and Space Center at Marksheffel are closed. Police are investigating The post Fatal crash shuts down Drennan and Marksheffel appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

On the Lookout: reckless driver embarks on yard makeover disaster

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- It was a rude awakening the morning of October 29th. At 2:05 a.m., a Chevy Silverado pickup truck came barreling through a yard in the 600 block of South Pueblo Boulevard in Pueblo, crashing through three fences, and bending three trees. Pueblo Yard Crasher (PPD) No surprise, the vehicle, weighing an The post On the Lookout: reckless driver embarks on yard makeover disaster appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
State
Nevada State
KRDO News Channel 13

Suspect rams into El Paso County Sheriff sergeant’s patrol vehicle

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is searching for the driver of a pickup truck who rammed into a sergeant's patrol car. Monday, an EPSO sergeant was investigating a suspicious vehicle parked in a construction area in the Cimarron Hills area just before 1 a.m. According to the EPCSO, The post Suspect rams into El Paso County Sheriff sergeant’s patrol vehicle appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Victims, suspect identified in murder-suicide near Gleneagle

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide that happened this weekend north of Colorado Springs. Monday, the sheriff's office identified the three victims and the suspect. According to the EPCSO, the victims are 13-year-old Felicity Kreb, nine-year-old Barrett Kreb, and 50-year-old Yvette M. Siegert-Kreb. Investigators also The post Victims, suspect identified in murder-suicide near Gleneagle appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs Police ask for help finding missing 12-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to keep an eye out for a 12-year-old girl who was last seen Monday evening. According to CSPD, Savannah Gallagher was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Monday wearing a black hoodie, grey sweatpants, and blue sneakers. Gallagher is described as 5'1" The post Colorado Springs Police ask for help finding missing 12-year-old appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Donovan Salas arrested for motor vehicle theft Monday night

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Donovan Salas, 27, was arrested for stealing a motor vehicle Monday night at a local gas station. According to Pueblo Police Department (PPD), police were dispatched to 2400 W. Northern Ave. at around 11:45 p.m. after Salas was struggling at the gas station. Salas was arrested for motor vehicle theft, possession The post Donovan Salas arrested for motor vehicle theft Monday night appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter
KRDO News Channel 13

Authorities investigate stolen cattle in Trinidad area

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Sheriff's Office here has confirmed that at least a dozen cattle have been stolen from ranchers in the past three weeks. Many of the thefts have centered around the town of Hoehne , around 10 miles northeast of Trinidad. KRDO According to the Sheriff's Office, the thief or The post Authorities investigate stolen cattle in Trinidad area appeared first on KRDO.
TRINIDAD, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo Police investigating shooting near Fountain Creek

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a reported shooting that happened at a home southeast of downtown Monday morning. The call came in around 11 a.m. for shots fired near the 400 block of Kelly Ave. Pueblo Police said later Monday that the incident is a suspected suicide. The post Pueblo Police investigating shooting near Fountain Creek appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Two women claim Blazin Blue Automotive robbed them

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Two women came forward after allegedly losing hundreds of dollars to the owner of an automotive repair shop in Pueblo. Miranda Moorhead and Melinda Littig told KRDO they brought their cars to Blazin Blue Automotive needing repairs. However, weeks later, their cars aren't fixed and they were both out $1,200. "The day The post Two women claim Blazin Blue Automotive robbed them appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Four people dead in apparent murder suicide in Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- On October 30, 2021, at approximately 10:08 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the 1300 block of Pleier Drive on a report of someone on scene who was seriously injured and needed help.  Based on the information the Communications Center received from this person, El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies, Monument The post Four people dead in apparent murder suicide in Colorado Springs appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
KRDO News Channel 13

Veteran suicides in Colorado outweigh national average

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, veteran suicides in Colorado have risen by 25 percent in recent years. In 2019, Colorado outweighed the number of veteran suicides for the nation by 11 percent. Just in El Paso County, 56 veterans took their own lives that year, according to the most The post Veteran suicides in Colorado outweigh national average appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

One person found dead at El Paso County home, investigation underway

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a call Saturday morning from a home on Pleier Drive, where they located one deceased person. The Sheriff's Office says they cannot confirm if there are other victims or whether a suspect is in custody. The tactical team responded to the scene The post One person found dead at El Paso County home, investigation underway appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Shots fired near CU Boulder campus, shelter-in-place lifted

BOULDER, Colo. (KRDO) -- CU Police with the University of Colorado Boulder responded to calls of shots fired near campus just before midnight Saturday. A shelter in place was issued for all residence hall students while police searched for an armed suspect. No one was injured. The suspect was not located and the shelter in The post Shots fired near CU Boulder campus, shelter-in-place lifted appeared first on KRDO.
BOULDER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

38-year-old with six active felony warrants arrested Friday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Joel Kent Atwell was arrested Friday morning at around 8:00 a.m. Colorado Springs Police say Atwell had six active felony warrants for his arrest. The 38-year-old man allegedly fled from police officers several times in stolen vehicles and previously rammed officers attempting to apprehend him. CSPD says that because The post 38-year-old with six active felony warrants arrested Friday appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRDO News Channel 13

4 people killed in Colorado car crash Saturday morning

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol has confirmed that four people have died in a car crash on Highway 85 in Colorado. Two cars collided on the highway near the Colorado and Wyoming border, near mile marker 306 on Highway 85 on Saturday. A Jeep was heading southbound on the highway, crossed the line, and The post 4 people killed in Colorado car crash Saturday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Sherriff’s Office investigates Officer-Involved Shooting on S. Nevada

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the Officer-Involved Shooting that happened on Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Colorado Springs Police Department's (CSPD) Communication Center received a call about a man firing rounds from a handgun into an occupied vehicle in a parking lot on 1600 South Nevada Avenue. The post Sherriff’s Office investigates Officer-Involved Shooting on S. Nevada appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County man accused of defrauding 40 victims looking for wedding services

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says a local man promised dozens of people that he could provide "all-inclusive wedding services" at a property in Black Forest, but instead kept the money and provided nothing. Richard Reynolds, 42, was arrested on Wednesday for sixteen felony charges related to the scheme, The post El Paso County man accused of defrauding 40 victims looking for wedding services appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Crews respond to grass fire in 4200 block of Marlow Cir.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a reported grass fire in southeast Colorado Springs. According to CSFD, the fire broke out in the 4200 block of Marlow Cir. Engine 11 arrived at the scene around 10 p.m. and said the fire was burning behind homes in the area. #ColoradoSpringsFire The post Crews respond to grass fire in 4200 block of Marlow Cir. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy