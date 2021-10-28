CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Sacramento, CA

West Sacramento high school goes into lockdown after 2nd shooting threat in 2 days

By Jeannie Nguyen, Katelyn Stark, Jordan Radach
FOX40
FOX40
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3j51r8_0cfXiDlI00

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For the second day in a row, another anonymous shooting threat prompted a lockdown at a West Sacramento high school.

The Washington Unified School District said Thursday morning River City High School was in a soft lockdown, with students and staff kept to their classrooms.

The lockdown was lifted around 10:30 a.m.

West Sacramento police said they determined the threat to the high school was unsubstantiated.

“Based on the information gathered, WSPD officers evaluated the threat and conducted a walkthrough of the campus, which determined that the threat was unsubstantiated,” the Washington Unified School District wrote in an update.

Threatening Snapchat post leads to law enforcement response at Jesuit High School, other US schools

District officials said the anonymous call was similar to the one staff received Wednesday , which also prompted a lockdown. Students were later moved to the Target parking lot near campus and families were told to pick them up there.

Parent Frank Benavidez told FOX40 he was unhappy with how slow the district was on notifying parents about the lockdowns.

“Really upset about that, I mean something like when that happens, they should’ve right away dinged us, let us know, or even have someone out there telling us this is what is going on,” he said.

WUSD did not respond to calls for comment from FOX40, but, in a note to parents, said police will continue to keep an eye on the situation.

Several Sacramento County students have been affected by shooting threats and lockdowns in recent days. Cosumnes Oaks High School reported a social media threat Wednesday night and law enforcement was at the high school and nearby middle school while the investigators looked into the post.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX40

Police investigating 7 overnight business burglaries in downtown Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department said its officers responded to seven business burglaries overnight in downtown Sacramento. The burglaries took place overnight Tuesday in the areas of J and L streets, between 10th and 12th streets, police said.  One of the businesses police responded to is the See’s Candies located on L […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
West Sacramento, CA
Crime & Safety
City
West Sacramento, CA
State
Washington State
City
Sacramento, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Washington, CA
FOX40

Travis AFB airman among 3 arrested in 19-year-old woman’s death

The Latest – Tuesday, Nov. 2: 2:14 p.m. The DA’s office added that Beauchamp’s death may be the result of a “love triangle.” Officials added that Jessica Quintanilla was the one who allegedly shot Beauchamp. 2:00 p.m. The Solano County District Attorneys Office said Parra-Peralta may not be charged in the homicide of Beauchamp. Attorneys […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
FOX40

Prosecutors show Rittenhouse trial jurors video of protests

Prosecutors at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial Wednesday played video for the jury that captured the repeated sound of gunfire in the streets as they began recounting the night Rittenhouse shot three people, two fatally, during a tumultuous demonstration against police brutality.
KENOSHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Lockdowns#City High#River City High School#Wspd#Jesuit High School#Target#Cosumnes Oaks High School
FOX40

Advocates call for early releases following COVID-19 outbreak, inmate death at Sacramento County jail

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Family, friends and community members called on Sacramento County leaders to release inmates on emergency grounds following the death of an inmate and a COVID-19 outbreak at two correctional facilities. Just last month, the county confirmed there was an ongoing outbreak at the Sacramento County Main Jail and the Rio […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
FOX40

FOX40

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

FOX40.com delivers News That Matters across Northern California

 https://www.fox40.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy