West Sacramento high school goes into lockdown after 2nd shooting threat in 2 days

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — For the second day in a row, another anonymous shooting threat prompted a lockdown at a West Sacramento high school.

The Washington Unified School District said Thursday morning River City High School was in a soft lockdown, with students and staff kept to their classrooms.

The lockdown was lifted around 10:30 a.m.

West Sacramento police said they determined the threat to the high school was unsubstantiated.

“Based on the information gathered, WSPD officers evaluated the threat and conducted a walkthrough of the campus, which determined that the threat was unsubstantiated,” the Washington Unified School District wrote in an update.

District officials said the anonymous call was similar to the one staff received Wednesday , which also prompted a lockdown. Students were later moved to the Target parking lot near campus and families were told to pick them up there.

Parent Frank Benavidez told FOX40 he was unhappy with how slow the district was on notifying parents about the lockdowns.

“Really upset about that, I mean something like when that happens, they should’ve right away dinged us, let us know, or even have someone out there telling us this is what is going on,” he said.

WUSD did not respond to calls for comment from FOX40, but, in a note to parents, said police will continue to keep an eye on the situation.

Several Sacramento County students have been affected by shooting threats and lockdowns in recent days. Cosumnes Oaks High School reported a social media threat Wednesday night and law enforcement was at the high school and nearby middle school while the investigators looked into the post.

