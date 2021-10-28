CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Self-driving “Roboats” ready for testing on Amsterdam’s canals

By NTV Houston Newsroom
ntvhoustonnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoon visitors to Amsterdam may spot a self-driving watercraft the size of a small car cruising silently through its ancient canals, ferrying passengers or transporting goods or trash. It’s the electric-powered “Roboat”, a catchier name than “autonomous floating vehicle” for a project that believes it can transform use of...

ntvhoustonnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefastmode.com

Ericsson Tests New Safety Features on 5G Self-driving Bus with Partners

The Ericsson-backed 5G Ride self-driving bus project has moved closer to full operations following a successful trial of remote digital monitoring and on-board digital safety services near Ericsson’s company headquarters in Kista, Stockholm, Sweden. The project has successfully trialed new safety features which explore how 5G and remote monitoring of...
TRAFFIC
techaeris.com

Waymo to start self-driving car testing in New York City

We haven’t heard a whole lot about self-driving cars in the past year. With the COVID situation, companies had put on a lot of things on the back burner. Now, Waymo will start testing its self-driving car and technology on the streets of New York City. Estimated reading time: 2...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Cop26 cruise ship forced to run on fossil fuels despite ability to use clean onshore energy

A cruise ship hosting over 3,000 Cop26 attendees and workers in Glasgow will have to run on fossil fuels, despite being equipped to use clean onshore energy.The MS Silja Europa is one of two vessels to have been procured by the government amid a lack of accommodation in Glasgow ahead of Cop26. Over 25,000 people are expected to attend the climate summit.Shore power systems allow vessels to receive electricity from land while docked, enabling them to switch off their auxiliary engines. However, the port hosting the ship, like most UK ports, does not have onshore power capabilities suitable for medium...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canals#Open Water#Innovation#Mit
kq2.com

Tesla's 'full self-driving' rolls back its privacy protection of trip videos

Tesla owners can buy the company's "full self-driving" software for $10,000, but they may have to pay with their privacy. As part of the wider rollout of Tesla's "full self-driving" option, which began earlier this month, drivers may forfeit some privacy protections around location sharing and in-car recordings that they previously had, according to Tesla owner's manuals and its website. The apparent privacy changes hint at the tradeoffs Tesla requires of owners who wish to use "full self-driving."
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

What's a self-driving car? Here's an explanation

There are no self-driving cars on sale today. Point blank. That's the cold-hard truth. Nothing fits the bill based on the SAE Scale of Autonomy's standard. It's true technology and engineering has come a very long way, but based on the SAE's standards, we're still very far from a proper autonomous car. We'll dive into that below.
CARS
Robb Report

ZeroAvia and Alaska Airlines Plan to Launch a 76-Seat Hydrogen-Fueled Airliner by 2024

ZeroAvia doesn’t see going all-electric as the only path towards cleaner air travel. The British-American aviation company has announced that it’s teaming up with Alaska Airlines to build what would be the world’s largest zero-emission, hydrogen-fueled passenger plane, reports New Atlas. The aircraft isn’t just some far-fetched concept, either. The partners believe it will be ready to start flying commercially as soon as 2024. ZeroAvia has built H2 (the molecular form for hydrogen) airplanes before, but its latest project is easily its biggest undertaking yet. The plane will have 76 seats, making it almost twice as large as similar projects from...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
arcamax.com

Tesla's handling of braking bug in public self-driving test raises alarms

Tesla pushed out a new version of the experimental software suite it calls Full Self-Driving to approved drivers on Oct. 23 through an "over the air" update. The next morning, Tesla learned the update had altered cars' behavior in a way the company's engineers hadn't intended. In a recall report...
CARS
providencejournal.com

Test Drive: The 2022 MINI Cooper S is more of a high-performance hatchback

The 2022 MINI Cooper S Hardtop 2 Door represents the culmination of more than 60 years of thinking — and designing — outside the box, inspiring a level of affection and fame that few automobiles have ever achieved. The first Mini was conceived in Great Britain as a tiny, inexpensive...
CARS
TechCrunch

Waymo self-driving vehicles will begin mapping NYC’s streets

The company is a long way from testing or launching its autonomous vehicles commercially in the city. Instead, Waymo announced plans to manually drive its vehicles to map areas of the densely populated city and then use all of that data to advance its technology. Waymo will deploy up to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

What are smart motorways and why are they controversial?

Smart motorways use technology to monitor the flow of traffic on their lanes in the hope of exerting greater control, keeping cars moving and easing congestion.There are three distinct types: controlled, which have a permanent hard shoulder as normal but implement variable speed limits, conveyed to drivers via digital displays on overhead gantries; dynamic, which open their hard shoulder up to traffic as an additional 60mph lane at peak times; and all-lane running (ALR), which replace their hard shoulder with a permanent additional lane, providing only periodic emergency refuge areas in its place.England has 375 miles of smart motorway in...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Engineers say they have found a new way to create fuel ‘out of thin air’

Scientists say they have created a new system that can create fuel out of sunlight and air.The new system is notable because it can work under field conditions, rather than in the specialised and specific conditions of a laboratory.Eventually, it could be used to create carbon-neutral fuels for things like aviation and shipping – but significant amounts of development and upscaling would be required first, the engineers behind the discovery note.The system is part of a broader attempt to built new processes that could help reduce the 8 per cent of humanity’s carbon dioxide emissions that come from flying and...
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

TuSimple aims to test self-driving trucks on public roads without human safety operator by EOY

“We expect to perform the initial driver runs before year end and to complete the pro pilot program over the coming months,” Cheng Lu, TuSimple’s president and CEO, said during the call. “As a reminder, the driver-out pilot will consist of multiple runs performed over multiple weeks and is a major part of ongoing technology development across many dimensions, including software, hardware and go-to-market. What makes the driver-out pilot program so challenging is that we’re solving for both known and unknown factors that we might encounter on public roads. This includes noncompliant motors, unplanned road construction and changing driving conditions, all of which must be continuously monitored and accounted for in real time.”
TECHNOLOGY
insideevs.com

VW ID Buzz Spied Again, This Time As Self-Driving Test Vehicle

Volkswagen is visibly excited to present the production version of the ID Buzz concept to the world. The all-electric commercial vehicle or people carrier even made an unexpected cameo in VW’s presentation for the ID.5 electric coupe-like crossover, even though the presentation was not about it. The vehicle shown next...
CARS
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Tesla's 'full self-driving' delights and annoys with Jekyll-and-Hyde personality, drivers say

Drivers with Tesla's "full self-driving" software often don't know what their cars will do next. Tesla owners have been wowed by their cars' new abilities, but some say they have also been alarmed and frustrated by the accompanying flaws. One second drivers find themselves praising the cars' skills; the next moment they're grabbing the wheel to avoid crashing or breaking the law.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Demand for rail travel back to 70% of pre-pandemic levels

Demand for weekday rail travel has recovered to 70% of normal levels for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic began.New Department for Transport figures show that the number of journeys made on Britain’s railways was at that level every day between Tuesday October 12 and Friday October 15.The recovery of rail travel has been slower than that of road traffic and buses.There is still a way to go before numbers are back to pre-Covid levelsRail Delivery GroupLatest figures show weekday car use is at around 92% of normal levels, with bus travel outside London at approximately 75%.A spokeswoman for industry body the Rail Delivery Group said: “The railway is crucial to Britain’s recovery, so it’s encouraging to see more people taking the train, with every journey helping to tackle congestion and clean up the air in towns and cities while boosting local businesses and the national economy.“Leisure journeys in particular are recovering strongly, but there is still a way to go before numbers are back to pre-Covid levels.“To help passengers travel with confidence, train companies are continuing with effective ventilation and extra cleaning, along with providing value for commuters with the new flexi season tickets.”
TRAFFIC
SlashGear

Researchers demonstrate technology for producing sustainable fuels

Researchers at ETH Zürich have revealed a process technology they have developed for creating sustainable fuels. What’s interesting about the technology the researchers have developed is that it can produce carbon-neutral transportation fuels using only sunlight and air. They have demonstrated the stable and reliable operation of what they call a solar mini-refinery.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Outsider.com

Check Out These Self-Driving ‘Roboats’ They’re Testing in Amsterdam Canals

We’re getting closer to what we thought the future would be every day. In recent years, companies have tested both self-driving and flying cars. They’re both still a little dicey, but it seems like they get better all the time. Now, Amersterdam is rolling our self-driving Roboats. These boats use an array of high-tech guidance to travel the city’s ancient canal system. In the future, they’ll carry people, construction materials, and garbage.
CARS
techxplore.com

Self-driving Roboats set sail in Amsterdam canals

If you don't get seasick, an autonomous boat might be the right mode of transportation for you. Scientists from MIT's Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) and the Senseable City Laboratory, together with Amsterdam Institute for Advanced Metropolitan Solutions (AMS Institute) in the Netherlands, have now created the final project in their self-navigating trilogy: A full-scale, fully autonomous robotic boat that's ready to be deployed along the canals of Amsterdam.
COMPUTER SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy