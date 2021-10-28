Light Street Capital's Kacher likes the 'Netflix of wines'

Netflix isn’t available in North Korea and you can go to prison if you’re caught watching South Korean dramas. However, that hasn’t stopped mouthpieces for the totalitarian regime from weighing in on Squid Game, the hit South Korean show in which debt-ridden people play children’s games for the chance to win cash and are killed if they fail. Last week, Arirang Meari, a North Korean propaganda website, opined that Squid Game reflects the “sad reality of the beastly South Korean society”, where “corruption and immoral scoundrels are commonplace”. It added that the global hit, which is Netflix’s most-popular series yet, illuminates “the reality of living in a world where people are judged only by money”.
