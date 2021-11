New developments in the field of technology are constant and increasingly occupy the news headlines. This year, FEST’s Training Ground shone the spotlight on a recent, rising domain that is connected to new technologies and their potential for the development and production of projects within the field of cinema: virtual production. With a day-long set of talks dedicated to this subject, which has become more prevalent in recent years, the festival invited Nancy Xu, of Epic’s London Innovation Lab; Johannes Wilke, of Glassbox Technologies; Evgeny Kalachikhin from Film University Babelsberg; and Pedro Domingo, of Nu Boyana Portugal, to introduce the participants to this form of production.

