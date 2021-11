When Lola, a 6-month-old Labrador/pit bull mix, was first adopted by Jeff and Caroline Stevens, she seemed to know that it was meant to be. “She had just gotten turned in that day (and was) the only dog not barking,” Jeff said, remembering the day he met the sweet dog with an expressive face at the Calaveras Humane Society two-and-a-half years ago. “She was just looking at us like, ‘Adopt me! Adopt me!’ We said, ‘That’s the one.’”

ARNOLD, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO