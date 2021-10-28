CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

IMPD: Suspect fires shot during vehicle pursuit on southeast side

By Andrew Smith
WRTV
WRTV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EyI3t_0cfXdip400

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after shots were fired from a suspect during a chase Thursday morning on the southeast side, according to a tweet from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

In an email, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said IMPD is investigating the incident in the 300 block of Clark Avenue in Beech Grove.

All suspects involved in the incident are in custody and there are no reported injuries, according to the tweet.

Officers from the Beech Grove Police Department are also investigating the incident.

The vehicle pursuit started when a BGPD officer tried to stop the driver, according to IMPD.

Police vehicles were also seen in the 3500 block of East Sumner Avenue.

Shea Goodpaster/WRTV Photo

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Cars
Beech Grove, IN
Crime & Safety
Indiana State
Indiana Cars
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
City
Beech Grove, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Impd#Police#Beech Grove Pd#Bgpd#Wrtv Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WRTV

WRTV

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy