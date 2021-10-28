IMPD: Suspect fires shot during vehicle pursuit on southeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after shots were fired from a suspect during a chase Thursday morning on the southeast side, according to a tweet from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

In an email, IMPD Lt. Shane Foley said IMPD is investigating the incident in the 300 block of Clark Avenue in Beech Grove.

All suspects involved in the incident are in custody and there are no reported injuries, according to the tweet.

Officers from the Beech Grove Police Department are also investigating the incident.

The vehicle pursuit started when a BGPD officer tried to stop the driver, according to IMPD.

Police vehicles were also seen in the 3500 block of East Sumner Avenue.

Shea Goodpaster/WRTV Photo