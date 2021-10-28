Biden bound for global summits, aims to pass domestic agenda

President Joe Biden returned from Europe Wednesday to a firestorm over a humiliating electoral defeat for his Democratic Party -- already riven with fractures that threaten to tank his sweeping domestic reforms in Congress.
Amid Biden's nosediving approval ratings and frustration over his stalled economic agenda, a Republican red wave swept over the eastern United States Tuesday, from Virginia Beach to Long Island and beyond.
Republicans pulled off a decisive upset in the gubernatorial election in otherwise blue-trending Virginia, with newcomer Glenn Youngkin beating establishment candidate Terry McAuliffe, while Democratic control of the governor's mansion in New Jersey hung by a thread.
There were also Republican gains across New York City, despite a comfortable victory for Democratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams, and a conservative backlash to a liberal proposal in Minneapolis -- the city where George Floyd was murdered by police -- to dismantle the force.
Comments / 0