Acne is one of those pesky skin issues that can occur on any skin type, at any time of the year. And as luck would have it, it can sometimes leaves scars. For women of color particularly, whose skin can be highly melanated, even the smallest of breakouts can leave a discernible mark. For those with lighter complexions, breakouts can result in residual red or brown acne scars. While there are a plethora of topical acne creams, serums, cleansers, and treatments (both over-the-counter and prescribed) that help with acne scars, facials are one of the best ways to rejuvenate the skin, fade blemishes, and eliminate pigmentation and texture issues — for good.

SKIN CARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO