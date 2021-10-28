WATCH: How will the Boston Celtics solve their point guard problem?

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

After another avoidable loss for the Boston Celtics, unhappy fans and analysts are looking for reasons behind the trend, and the team’s point guard rotation is among the issues being discussed.

Does the team need to find a solution at the 1? Or do they already have solutions available that require a little more patience — or a shuffling of starters?

Some may point to performances such as Marcus Smart’s 1-of-7 night from the floor — or Schroder’s 4-of-6 shooting from 3 — as evidence the team needs to shake things up via a trade or lineup changes. For others, the guard rotation is not the primary problem.

A recent episode of the CLNS Media podcast “The Garden Report” suggests the team doesn’t actually have a point guard; hosts Jeff Goodman and Bob Ryan debate with WEEI radio personality Gary Tanguay over the right path forward for the team in this regard.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!