WATCH: How will the Boston Celtics solve their point guard problem?

By Justin Quinn
 7 days ago
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

After another avoidable loss for the Boston Celtics, unhappy fans and analysts are looking for reasons behind the trend, and the team’s point guard rotation is among the issues being discussed.

Does the team need to find a solution at the 1? Or do they already have solutions available that require a little more patience — or a shuffling of starters?

Some may point to performances such as Marcus Smart’s 1-of-7 night from the floor — or Schroder’s 4-of-6 shooting from 3 — as evidence the team needs to shake things up via a trade or lineup changes. For others, the guard rotation is not the primary problem.

A recent episode of the CLNS Media podcast “The Garden Report” suggests the team doesn’t actually have a point guard; hosts Jeff Goodman and Bob Ryan debate with WEEI radio personality Gary Tanguay over the right path forward for the team in this regard.

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

WATCH: Are Kyrie Irving and Kevin Garnett the most talented to play for the Boston Celtics?

The Boston Celtics measure greatness primarily in banners and other accolades, but that is not the only way to measure the greatness of an individual player. The Celtics have been graced with some of the most skilled talents to ever pick up the game throughout their seven and half decades of existence, and as the NBA celebrates its own players’ greatness, sooner or later one may find the question of which players were the most skilled to play for the Celtics in the storied franchise’s history.
NBA
