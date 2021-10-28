CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bill Belichick Rewarded Select Patriots Staffers With Wads of Cash: Report

By Darren Hartwell
NECN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReport: Belichick rewarded certain Pats staffers with wads of cash originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick isn't the friendliest boss, but he appreciates those who do their job. Seth Wickersham's recently-published book, "It's Better To Be Feared," features plenty of insights about the inner workings of the...

www.necn.com

Patriots.com

Transcript: Bill Belichick Press Conference 10/22

BB: Everything. Yeah. Richard was a tremendous player. He had a tremendous skill set. He had great length. Explosive. Very quick for his size. He could do everything. He started his career at the nose, which was not really his best position, but he could play it for sure, and we needed him there in '01. Then we moved him back to his natural position of five and three-technique. He played some on the nose in passing situations, but he was really more of a defensive end than a nose tackle, but he played there because we needed him, and then after we got Ted [Washington] and [Keith] Traylor and Vince [Wilfork], then he ended up outside. Again, long, athletic, very powerful. It was a tough matchup for the interior linemen. He could win with speed, and against some of the quicker guys, he could win with power. Smart player. Richard was very smart and had good awareness. He was a good situational player and certainly helped our linebackers a lot because he was either able to get penetration or able to draw blockers and tie up blockers that couldn't get to the second level on some of our off-the-ball players. He was a very disruptive force. Good in the kicking game. Played in the punt return and had some big plays for us. Going back to '01, like Troy's [Brown] punt return against Cleveland. He had a huge block on that. He was an excellent field goal blocker. He had a lot of roles. He played in a lot of different situations. We won a lot of games with him. He was a great player. He certainly deserves to be in the Patriot's Hall of Fame and the NFL Hall of Fame. Hopefully, that'll be coming shortly for him as well.
