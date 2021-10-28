CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLITICO Playbook PM: Biden — and Pelosi — try to squeeze progressives

By RACHAEL BADE
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the White House began narrowing in on a reconciliation deal with Manchinema in recent days, they made a promise to progressives on Capitol Hill, according to multiple people familiar with the talks: Whatever Build Back Better (BBB) “framework” was agreed to between President JOE BIDEN and the pair of moderate...

The Independent

House Democrats dig their heels in after Manchin outburst as Biden agenda remains in jeopardy

House Democrats are digging in their heels on requiring support from all 50 Democratic senators for President Joe Biden’s signature Build Back Better Act before they’ll vote for the bipartisan infrastructure bill that has already passed the Senate.Speaking at his weekly post-caucus meeting press conference, House Democratic Caucus Chair Hakeem Jeffries said he hopes that the House will “be in a position” to vote on both measures “at some point this week,” but stressed that a commitment from all Democratic senators — including West Virginia’s Joe Manchin — would be needed before anything reaches the House floor.“I believe that...
CNN

Biden arrives back in Washington to a political nightmare

(CNN) — President Joe Biden on Wednesday received an unwelcome wake up call for his still-new presidency as the Democrat arrived back in Washington from a European excursion suddenly facing a transformed political landscape. Republican Glenn Youngkin's projected victory over Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in Virginia, which Biden won...
POLITICO

House progressives kept texting Joe Manchin over the weekend as social spending talks dragged. That didn't go very well.

The reality is, the West Virginian and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema are in very different places right now. They tried to text him on his cell phone: Tucked inside this Burgess Everett and Marianne Levine piece on the death of the Sinemanch alignment is this astounding fact: House progressives blasted the West Virginia centrist with texts over the weekend about social spending talks. One Manchin colleague summed it up:
Reuters

Russia parries Biden jibe, says climate a topic for next summit

MOSCOW, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Wednesday defended Russia's actions on climate change against criticism by U.S. President Joe Biden, and said a putative second summit between Biden and President Vladimir Putin would offer a chance to discuss the issue further. At the U.N. climate summit in Scotland...
AFP

Manchin dashes hopes of quick action on Biden's agenda

A US senator with a critical role in shaping Joe Biden's legislative agenda dashed hopes Monday of the spending package at its core being signed quickly into law -- saying he needed time to mull the economic impacts. A visibly frustrated Joe Manchin blasted Democratic House colleagues for holding a cross-party infrastructure bill "hostage" in a bid to win his support for the larger $1.75 trillion social welfare plan. Known as Build Back Better, the potentially transformational overhaul of health care, education, climate policy and taxation has no Republican support, meaning it has to pass along party lines by a process known as "reconciliation" and cannot lose Manchin or any other Democrat in the 50-50 Senate. "The political games have to stop... Holding this (infrastructure) bill hostage is not going to work in getting my support for the reconciliation bill," the Manchin, 74, told reporters in Congress.
POLITICO

Giffords sues NRA alleging campaign finance violations

GIFFORDS, WATCHDOG ALLOWED TO SUE NRA OVER CAMPAIGN FINANCE ALLEGATIONS: Giffords, the gun control advocacy group founded by former Rep. Gabby Giffords, sued the National Rifle Association today in a rare third-party campaign finance case, accusing the gun rights group of funneling as much as $35 million in illegal campaign contributions to six GOP Senate campaigns over the past seven years and the 2016 campaign of former President Donald Trump.
POLITICO

The Biden pivot at COP

With help from Kelsey Tamborrino and Catherine Morehouse. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Washington Examiner

Even Democrats want to dump Biden in 2024

Not only does a majority disapprove of the job President Joe Biden is doing as president , but most Democrats now want to see someone else at the top of the ticket in 2024. According to a new poll from NPR , 44% of Democrats say someone other than Biden would have a better chance at winning the White House in 2024. Just 36% of Democrats believe Biden is their best shot at keeping the White House, while 20% are unsure.
POLITICO

Chugging along to a vote

With help from Gavin Bade, Annie Snider and Alex Guillén. Editor’s Note: Morning Energy is a free version of POLITICO Pro Energy’s morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Dems start to face the hard questions

OFF TO THE RACES — NYT’s Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT): “I'll just say it: GLENN YOUNGKIN should seriously consider running for president in 2024.”. PELOSI VS. MANCHIN ON PAID FAMILY LEAVE — Speaker NANCY PELOSI announced today that she’s shoehorning four weeks of paid family leave into the House’s reconciliation bill — to hell with Sen. JOE MANCHIN’s (D-W.Va.) opposition. The move, announced in a “Dear Colleague” letter, comes as Democratic leaders are trying to pass the Build Back Better (BBB) bill through the House.
