Frank Lewis Brown, 29, of Lehigh Acres, was adjudicated guilty, and sentenced to 20 years in prison, for Second Degree Murder with a Firearm. He was also sentenced to 5 years in prison for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and 15 years in prison for Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. The sentences are to be served concurrently. Brown pled no contest to the crime just before a jury was to be selected for trial this morning.

LEHIGH ACRES, FL ・ 29 DAYS AGO