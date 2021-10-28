West Virginia Lands Top 10 Spot on Worldwide List and it's a Good; Top International Travel Destination

Whether you’re looking for a short getaway or an epic odyssey, this sunny season is going to be all about GTFO of your house. Even devoted homebodies will be suffering from a little cabin fever after several months stuck under stay-at-home orders. So it's a good thing that as we strut into November and the start of our hot vax summer, vacays are back on the cards. From November 1, not only are fully vaccinated people in NSW allowed to travel statewide (anyone unvaccinated will have to wait until December 1), we’ll also be allowed to travel internationally without any approved exemption, and best of all, there are no quarantine requirements when we get back (provided you return a negative test result before your flight and upon arrival). So, now that travel is ready and raring for its big comeback, where the heck are you going to go? To help you make that decision, we’ve taken a peek at some of the major travel trend predictions for Summer 2021.

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO