West Virginia Lands Top 10 Spot on Worldwide List and it's a Good; Top International Travel Destination

connect-bridgeport.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Jim Justice today announced that West Virginia was named a Top Travel Region to visit in 2022 by Lonely Planet, as a part of its annual Best in Travel awards. West Virginia, the only state in the country selected, joins a first-class group of international destinations. “West Virginia...

connect-bridgeport.com

