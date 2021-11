Ought have broken up. “We are no longer active as a band,” the post-punk quartet announced in a statement today. “When we started Ought in 2012 we had no greater aspirations than to play and write music together, and the fact that we were able to tour the world to such an extent and share so many rooms with so many of you has meant the world to us. We send lots of gratitude and love to all those we met and worked with along the way.”

ROCK MUSIC ・ 6 HOURS AGO