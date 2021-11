Roku grew total net revenue 51% year-over-year to $680 million for the third quarter of 2021, but it was lighter than investors expected. The streaming platform’s active accounts reached 56.4 million, a net increase of 1.3 million active accounts from the prior quarter, while total streaming hours were 18.0 billion, up slightly (by 0.7 billion hours) from Q2. Roku reported net income of $68.9 million (versus $12.9 million in the year-ago quarter), translating to 48 cents per diluted share. Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Media Earnings newsletter. Roku shares were down 10% in after-hours trading on the revenue miss. On average, Wall Street...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO