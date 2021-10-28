CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Papua New Guinea's Government Hit With Ransomware Attack: Report

By Phil Hall
Benzinga
 6 days ago
The government of Papua New Guinea was the subject of a ransomware attack aimed at its finance department’s payment system. What Happened: According to a Bloomberg report citing unnamed “people familiar with the situation,” the attack on the Department of Finance’s Integrated Financial Management...

