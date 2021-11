The Murray County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on October 19th with Chair Dennis Welgraven presiding. Auditor Treasurer Heidi Winter presented the list of warrants to be paid with one small change. The Board approved the warrants. The Board accepted a donation of $15,000 from the Murray County Historical Society, with the funds designated to offset the costs of the painting and tuck pointing project currently being undertaken at the Dinehart-Holt House. Commissioner Thiner mentioned his frustration in the pre payment of $22,000 that was made for the painting that has not yet begun.

MURRAY COUNTY, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO