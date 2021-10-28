CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fitness

Physical therapy may help reduce the risk of long-term opioid use after TKR

By Max R. Wursta
healio.com
 8 days ago

According to published results, preoperative and prompt postoperative physical therapy sustained for six or more sessions may reduce the risk of long-term opioid use in patients undergoing total knee replacement. To determine an association between physical therapy (PT) and long-term opioid use after TKR, Kosaku Aoyagi, PT, PhD, and...

www.healio.com

Comments / 0

Related
IFLScience

Medical Cannabis Products Really May Help Reduce Depression, Study Finds

Medical cannabis products are increasingly being used to treat conditions such as chronic pain and sleep disorders, yet evidence for the anti-depressant effects of weed remains somewhat patchy. However, a new small study in the journal Frontiers in Psychiatry has added some weight to the theory that the drug may help to treat depression, by revealing that users tend to display less severe symptoms than non-users.
PHARMACEUTICALS
ajmc.com

Long-term Adherence to CPAP May Reduce Blood Pressure in Patients With OSA

Patients with obstructive sleep apnea with adequate continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy adherence exhibited significant reductions in diastolic blood pressure long term, compared with counterparts with poor adherence. Long-term adherence to continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy may significantly reduce blood pressure in at-risk patients with obstructive sleep apnea...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Tkr#Physical Therapy#Timeframe#Pt
healio.com

Cognitive behavioral therapy modestly reduces chronic pain in patients on opioids

Patients with chronic pain receiving long-term opioid therapy who were assigned to cognitive behavioral therapy reported reductions in pain and pain-related disability, data show. However, opioid use by the patients did not decrease, according to results from a randomized controlled trial published in Annals of Internal Medicine. “Opioids have historically...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Can Therapy Help Reduce Back Pain?

As many as 20 percent of Americans suffer from chronic back pain. Chronic back pain is perpetuated by the sufferer's subconscious belief that the pain protects the back from further injury. Two-thirds of the subjects who received eight sessions of talk therapy become close to or totally pain-free. A just-released...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

CBT intervention with yoga and education components improved pain management for patients on long-term opioids

A pragmatic randomized controlled trial comparing pain-related outcomes for patients with chronic pain receiving long-term opioid therapy found that patients who received cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) in their treatment plans reported improvements in self-reported pain and greater reductions in pain impact after one year. The findings are published in Annals of Internal Medicine.
WORKOUTS
belmarrahealth.com

Movement May Help Reduce the Risk for Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea can play a significant role in a person’s life. Aside from robbing sleep and leading to fatigue, grogginess, and a cloudy brain, it can influence heart and brain health. It’s caused by a lack of oxygen during sleep that leads to “micro-awakenings” every night. Sufferers don’t always...
FITNESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Boston University
beckershospitalreview.com

Antidepressant may reduce risk of severe COVID-19, study finds

The antidepressant fluvoxamine may reduce the risk of severe COVID-19 infection by a third in high-risk individuals, according to a study published Oct. 27 in The Lancet Global Health. The drug, sold under the brand name Luvox, is a selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor commonly used to treat obsessive compulsive disorder...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Matthew Koehler

Using Cannabis Helped Me Stay off Opioids after Major Hip Surgery

A 90 day supply of opioids after hip surgery had me hooked — cannabis helped me kick the pills and manage pain. Chronic pain has been a constant companion since I was 17, when I broke my hip and had to have arthroscopic surgery. The doctor, who worked on professional athletes, said he'd only seen such injuries in football players, and said I would have to live with reduced function for the rest of my life. I would probably need an early hip replacement, too.
Columbia University

Machine Learning May Help Predict Success of Prescription Opioid Regulations

Hundreds of laws aimed at reducing inappropriate prescription opioid dispensing have been implemented in the United States, yet due to the complexity of the overlapping programs, it has been difficult to evaluate their impact. A new study by researchers at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health uses machine learning to evaluate the laws and their relation to prescription opioid dispensing patterns. They found that the presence of prescription drug monitoring programs (PDMPs) that give prescribers and dispensers access to patient data were linked to high-dispensing and high-dose dispensing counties. The findings are published in the journal Epidemiology.
PHARMACEUTICALS
MedicalXpress

New discovery about diabetes may reduce the risk of organ failure

A new research result from Aarhus University and the Steno Diabetes Center Aarhus has identified how diabetes affects stem cells residing in muscle to form fat and connective tissue. According to the researchers, the discovery has major clinical perspectives. The cells that researchers from Aarhus University and the Steno Diabetes...
SCIENCE
Birmingham Star

Long-term survivors of childhood cancer may face higher suicide risk: Study

Washington [US], October 25 (ANI): Survivors of childhood cancer have increased risks of experiencing various challenges, such as emotional distress, impaired quality of life and financial burdens. A new study has indicated that many long-term survivors of childhood cancer may also face an elevated risk of suicide, although their absolute...
CANCER
Harvard Health

Mentally challenging jobs may reduce the risk of dementia

Do you have a mentally stimulating job? It might reduce your risk of dementia later in life, according to an analysis published Aug. 21, 2021, in The BMJ. Researchers combined data from multiple studies that examined how work factors related to chronic disease, disability, and death. They found that people with cognitively stimulating jobs had a 23% lower risk of developing dementia compared with those whose jobs were not considered stimulating. Cognitively stimulating jobs were defined as those that allowed people to make decisions independently and required them to perform demanding tasks.
MENTAL HEALTH
gastroenterologyadvisor.com

Weight Loss Medications May Reduce Risk for Cirrhosis and Hepatocellular Carcinoma

The following article is a part of conference coverage from the American College of Gastroenterology 2021 Annual Meeting , held from October 22 to 27, 2021. The team at Gastroenterology Advisor will be reporting on the latest news and research conducted by leading experts in gastroenterology. Check back for more from ACG 2021.
WEIGHT LOSS
Canton Repository

Antidepressant drug fluvoxamine may help reduce COVID hospitalization, study suggests

A cheap antidepressant may help reduce COVID-19 hospitalizations and provide a more affordable way to stop severe disease, a study from Brazil found. Fluvoxamine, typically used to treat depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder, can have anti-inflammatory effects and would cost only $4 for a course of COVID-19 treatment, compared to $2,000 for IV antibody treatments and $700 for Merck's antiviral COVID pill.
HEALTH
pulmonologyadvisor.com

Assessing Whether Patients Need Long-Term Oxygen Therapy After COVID-19

The following article is a part of conference coverage from CHEST 2021, being held virtually from October 17 to October 20, 2021. The team at Pulmonology Advisor will be reporting on the latest news and research conducted by leading experts in the field. Check back for more from. CHEST 2021.
PUBLIC HEALTH
International Business Times

Exercise May Help Reduce Alcohol Cravings, New Study Finds

Looking for ways to stave off your craving for alcohol? A short exercise may help reduce these cravings and even improve mood, a new study has found. Craving for alcohol is a "vital contributor" to alcohol misuse, the researchers of a study, published in the journal Addictive Behaviors, said. However, there are only a few interventions that specifically target them.
FITNESS
Florida Weekly

Brain activity patterns after trauma may predict long-term mental health

The way a person’s brain responds to stress following a traumatic event, such as a car accident, may help to predict their long-term mental health outcomes, according to research supported by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), part of the National Institutes of Health. The research, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, is part of the NIMH-funded AURORA study, a large-scale, multisite study that followed more than 3,000 people for up to a year after exposure to a traumatic event.
MENTAL HEALTH
Nature.com

Gene therapy dimmer switch may help tailor treatments

Over the past 20 years, viral and nonviral gene therapy approaches have seen significant advances, especially with regard to the cargo-delivery system. However, the cargo itself, and the controls that regulate cargo expression, have not received the same amount of attention, with some exceptions such as engineered promoters, riboswitches, and 3"² regulatory elements that restrict cell-specific expression. The inability to fine-tune gene therapy expression limits its effectiveness-too much or sustained expression can lead to toxicity, but too little expression may be insufficient to provide the intended benefit to the patient. Monteys and colleagues recently reported in Nature (https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-021-03770-2) that they have developed a technique to finely tune protein expression through a drug-inducible switch dubbed Xon. The system capitalizes on alternative splicing to control which exons are included or excluded, thus generating RNA and protein diversity. Xon works in combination with a drug, LMI070, that is orally bioavailable and already in later-stage clinical trials for human use. To develop the switch, the researchers performed RNA sequencing in cells treated with LMI070 to find a drug-responsive alternatively spliced pseudo exon in SF3B3. They then engineered the exon to contain a Kozak sequence and AUG start codon and removed all downstream start codons to ensure responsiveness only to LMI070 binding. Intravenous administration in mice led to expression in the liver, heart, and skeletal muscles and protein levels correlated directly with LMI070 dose. The researchers then showed that Xon works well for controlling erythropoietin (Epo) levels, a common treatment for anemia such as that associated with chronic kidney disease. Intravenous administration of an Xon cassette expressing mouse Epo followed by LMI070 treatment resulted in 25- to 62-fold induction of mEpo plasma levels in response to low or high LMI070 dose. In another test, the researchers showed that the approach can also be used for brain-targeted therapies. Altogether, Monteys and colleagues demonstrated that typically unspliced sequences that are found rarely in the transcriptome are spliced in a controlled and dose-dependent manner to control gene therapy protein expression. The authors conclude that the technology offers an unprecedented opportunity for fine-tuning gene therapies. -V. L. Dengler, News Editor.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy