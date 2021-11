Preventive screening for breast cancer is an abstract thought for many. While we all know it’s important, many of us mentally put that task on an imaginary “to-do” list for the future. We wear pink and support the efforts of others every October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month– but often leave out the action steps. I did that myself for many years, putting off genetic testing for the BRCA gene, a strong indicator of breast cancer risk.

