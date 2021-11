Women with endometriosis were at greater risk for stroke even after accounting for known risk factors, according to a study presented at the ASRM Scientific Congress & Expo. “Cardiovascular disease presents differently between women and men, and we know that women have a higher incidence of first CVD event as stroke,” Leslie V. Farland, ScD, MSc, assistant professor in the department of epidemiology and biostatistics at the University of Arizona’s Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health, said during the presentation.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO